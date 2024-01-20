Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Canadian ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

2 Canadian ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

These two low-cost Vanguard ETFs track two popular U.S. stock indexes that have historically posted strong returns.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

For many new investors, the journey towards building wealth can often start with a sense of disappointment.

When they learn that investing in broad stock market indexes like CRSP U.S. Total Stock Market Index or the S&P 500 Index typically yields a 7-10% annualized return, it might not seem like a path to riches.

In a world where instant gratification is often the norm, these returns can appear modest, leading some to seek out more speculative, get-rich-quick opportunities in meme stocks, penny stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

However, this perspective is short-sighted. The true power in investing doesn’t lie in chasing the next big thing but in understanding and harnessing the power of compounding, especially when time is on your side.

Compounding, coupled with consistent investments, reinvested dividends, and disciplined strategy, can turn even modest amounts into substantial wealth over time.

Consider this: a $100 investment in both the aforementioned indexes back in 1982, with additional monthly contributions of $100, would have grown to over a million dollars each by 2024. And the effect would have been even more pronounced with a longer timeframe or higher monthly contributions.

If this approach resonates with you, and you’re looking to build your wealth steadily and securely, then exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be great vehicles to make this happen. Here are two ETFs that embody these principles, offering a pragmatic and disciplined path to potentially becoming a millionaire.

An ETF for the S&P 500

For investors seeking exposure to the U.S. stock market, particularly the S&P 500, one ETF stands out: Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). VFV offers a straightforward and efficient way to invest in the 500 of the largest U.S. companies, encompassing a wide range of industries.

Cost efficiency is a major highlight of VFV. It charges a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.09%. This low fee structure is a boon for investors, as lower costs typically lead to better net returns over the long term, especially when compounded.

Another appealing aspect of VFV is its ease of purchase. It’s as simple to buy as any other stock. Investors can simply enter its ticker symbol in their brokerage account and indicate how many shares they want to buy. This simplicity removes many barriers that typically prevent new investors from starting.

An ETF for the total U.S. stock market

While the S&P 500 is a widely recognized benchmark for the U.S. stock market, it doesn’t encompass the entire market. For investors looking for a more comprehensive snapshot of the U.S. stock landscape, the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index serves as a more inclusive benchmark.

To track this broader index, Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX:VUN) emerges as a solid choice. VUN is an interesting proposition for those seeking wider market exposure beyond the S&P 500.

Essentially, about 85% of VUN’s composition mirrors that of VFV, which covers the S&P 500 stocks. The remaining 15% is where VUN sets itself apart — it includes a selection of mid- and small-cap stocks not found in the 500 stocks that VFV covers.

This additional slice of the market can provide greater diversification, tapping into the potential of smaller, perhaps more dynamic companies that are not part of the S&P 500.

However, this broader exposure comes with a slightly higher cost. VUN has a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.16%, which, while higher than VFV’s 0.09%, is still fairly low in the grand scheme of investment fees. This slightly higher fee is the trade-off for the broader market exposure that VUN offers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some Canadian companies in the transportation business that will have a rough year, but there is a strong…

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

3 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires, And Will Continue to Make More

| Robin Brown

These remarkable Canadian stocks are poised to drive strong returns and continue to outperform.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

New Year’s Resolution: Build Wealth With Smart Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Burned by meme stocks? Here's a smart ETF to help fix your portfolio.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Dividend Stocks

How to Create $2,154.76 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating passive income, look at the sectors providing that income and due to bounce in 2024.…

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Canadian Utilities Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities stock (TSX:CU) has dropped significantly, and that could continue in 2024. But does that make it a great…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cathie Wood's investments continue to focus on innovation, but the popular investor hasn't forgotten to find a great deal as…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Transform Your Savings Into Earnings: Stock Market Basics for Newbies

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how you can kick-start your investing journey with just two low-cost ETFs.

Read more »

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

An S&P 500 Index ETF is the perfect ways for beginners to learn investing.

Read more »