Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Brookfield Renewable Partners remains a solid investment for long-term growth and increasing passive income.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. If you had invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN) a year ago, according to the data from YCharts, your position is actually down to about $4,604 for a negative return of 7.9%. This already includes the cash distributions paid out.

It’s important to emphasize that investing is a long-term game of building wealth. Besides, that was but a specific point in time. For example, if you bought the stock during the recent dip, the stock appreciated about 20% from the bottom in October!

Although it feels good to see stocks you own move higher over the short term, it is what you make in the long run that matters. For example, if you had invested $5,000 in the stock a decade ago instead, you would be sitting on approximately $20,660 or four times your money for total returns of 15.2% per year. So, the stock being down over the last year could be a good buying opportunity.

Mind you, most investors don’t invest in a lump sum anyway, unless maybe when they get a windfall. Most investors set aside monthly or yearly savings to invest over time for the long term.

Other than price appreciation, another core source of return is dividends or cash distributions. Research shows that at least a third of long-term returns come from dividends. Arguably, dividends can be a more reliable way of making money because stock prices go up and down, sometimes impacted by changes in macro conditions such as interest rates.

If you select stocks that pay out safe (and ideally growing) dividends or cash distributions, you can technically make 100% safe and growing passive income.

By holding shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners, investors expect to earn passive income they can sleep peacefully on. The dividend stock is impeccable in this matter. The global platform for renewable power and decarbonization solutions has been hiking its cash distribution for about 14 consecutive years with a 10-year cash-distribution growth rate of 5.7%.

Its cash-distribution growth rates in the last one, three, and five years were all north of 5%. Going forward, management continues to commit to increasing the cash distribution by 5-9% per year. So, investors can anticipate cash-distribution growth of at least 5% a year.

When combined with its cash distribution yield of 5.2%, investors can approximate long-term returns of about 10% without any valuation expansion. How is Brookfield Renewable Partners paying higher cash distributions year after year?

In the past decade, Brookfield Renewable increased its funds from operations (FFO) per unit by over 10% per year. This approximates a rate of return of about 15% when combined with its 5% dividend, assuming no valuation expansion. This aligns with its total return of 15.2% per year over the last decade.

The company has the development capabilities in all the key technologies (solar utility, wind, hydro, and distributed generation and storage). It has been scaling up these capabilities and has put into service about 3,400 megawatts of projects over the past year. These projects will produce an additional US$50 million of FFO per year. And it always targets a rate of return of 12-15% on its projects.

Currently, it has an operational capacity of about 32 gigawatts (GW), while its pipeline is humongous at about 132 GW. Therefore, it has decades of growth ahead of it. As a part of their diversified portfolios, investors can buy the shares over time (especially on dips) and watch their passive income grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Up 19% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024 for Passive Income Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One sector has been outperforming the banks, but growth could slow down in 2024. That is, except for this one…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

| Andrew Button

Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is a Canadian growth stock worth considering.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Value Stock Down 25% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive value stock is cheap, has defensive operations and offers a compelling dividend yield, making it one of the…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Powerful Stocks to Park Your $7,000 Yearly Contributions

| Adam Othman

Powerful growth stocks in your TFSA can help you offset the limitation associated with yearly contributions to an extent.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Renewable vs. NextEra: Which Clean Energy Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip, dividend-paying renewable energy stocks such as NextEra Energy can help you deliver outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Monthly Passive Income: 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best monthly dividend stocks TFSA investors can buy in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest in This 1 Stock, and You’ll Make More Dividend Money Than by Buying the Whole TSX

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a high-yield dividend stock that can add a lot of passive income to your portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Rock-Solid Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $30,000

| Adam Othman

A passive-income portfolio that you hope to rely upon for years, if not decades, should be built with Aristocrats, or…

Read more »