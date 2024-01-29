Got $1,000 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

I recently came across a fringe Reddit community called “r/justbuyXEQT,” where members enthusiastically share screenshots and stories about their investments in a particular exchange-traded fund (ETF): iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT).

This group has essentially turned into a cult-like gathering, united by their unwavering belief in the merits of XEQT. At first glance, it might seem a bit odd — an entire community devoted to a single ETF. But after looking deeper, I must say I find myself in agreement with their enthusiasm.

The bottom line is that XEQT is an index fund that offers a simple, yet effective way to invest in the stock market. Here’s why putting $1,000 into XEQT could be a smart move for two main reasons.

It’s very diversified

Right off the bat, XEQT includes stocks from all 11 market sectors, such as technology, healthcare, financials, and industrials. This sector diversity ensures that your investment isn’t overly dependent on the success or failure of any single industry.

Geographically, XEQT’s reach extends beyond domestic borders, encompassing stocks from the U.S., Canada, and a range of international markets. This global spread mitigates the risks associated with the economic fluctuations of any one country, offering a more stable investment option.

In terms of company size, XEQT doesn’t discriminate. It holds a balanced mix of small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, reflecting various stages of business growth and market capitalization. This size diversity ensures that you’re investing in both the established giants and the potential growth stories.

Overall, with its portfolio of more than 9,000 stocks, XEQT provides extensive diversification, making it an excellent option for investors looking to spread their risks.

It’s very affordable

Index funds are renowned for their affordability, primarily due to lower management expense ratios (MERs). The MER is a measure of the cost of managing and operating a fund, expressed as a percentage of the fund’s total assets.

A lower MER is generally better for investors, as these costs are deducted from the fund’s performance and can significantly compound over time, affecting your long-term investment returns.

Now, XEQT stands out as an excellent example of this cost efficiency, with an MER of just 0.24%. This means that for a $1,000 investment in XEQT, you would only pay $2.4 annually in fees.

This low cost makes XEQT an attractive choice, especially for beginner investors or those looking to minimize their investment expenses.