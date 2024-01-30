Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Is CNR Stock a Buy Today?

RRSP Investors: Is CNR Stock a Buy Today?

CNR is up about 15% from the 2023 low. Are more gains on the way?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is up about 15% in the past three months. TSX investors who missed the rally are wondering if CNR stock is still cheap and good to buy for a self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio targeting total returns.

CNR stock price

CN trades near $166.50 at the time of writing. That’s down about $3 per share in the past week but not far from the record high just above $172 the stock reached in late 2022 and comfortably off the 2023 low near $143.

CNR tends to hold up relatively well when there is economic turbulence. The company serves an important role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Canadian and American economies with a strategic network of rail routes that connect the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of Canada with the Gulf of Mexico in the United States.

Over the past three years, CN has demonstrated its ability to pass rising costs through to customers. This is important for investors to keep in mind when searching for businesses that can effectively navigate periods of high inflation. CN is also a good option for investors who want to get exposure to the U.S. economy through Canadian stocks. The railway generates revenue in both American and Canadian dollars. When the greenback surges in value against the loonie, there can be a nice boost to the bottom line.

Risks?

A deep global economic slowdown would have an impact on demand for CN’s services as the company transports a wide range of commodities and finished products. Erratic weather in Canada can damage or block rail routes. Disruptions occurring in global shipping networks can impact volumes or cause bottlenecks at ports. CN’s connection to key ports on three coasts helps it to adjust to these disruptions, but it isn’t immune to upheaval.

Dividends

CN just announced a 7% increase to the dividend for 2024. The company has a great track record of steady dividend growth since it went public in the mid-1990s. At the current share price, the dividend provides a 2% dividend yield.

Outlook

Rate hikes by the central banks started having an impact through 2023. The railway reported a 2% decrease in overall revenue for 2023 compared to 2022. Adjusted net income slipped 7%.

Despite the headwinds, CN says it expects diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow by 10% in 2024 and by a compounded annual rate of 10-15% for the 2024 to 2026 timeframe. Volumes are expected to grow at a faster pace than economic growth, and CN plans to increase pricing above rail inflation.

Is CN a good stock to buy now?

A quick look at the long-term chart suggests that buy-and-hold investors should be comfortable putting the stock in their RRSP at this level and should take advantage of pullbacks to add to the position. Near-term turbulence should be expected, but the outlook for the medium term looks positive, and CN has a proven history of delivering attractive total returns for retirement investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Invest $833 Each Month to Create Passive Income of $2,720.40 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here is how you can make the most of just $833.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Slate REIT Stock Is Beaten Down Now, But it Could 10X

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) stock should see shares rebound in the next year, as large food stocks look to expand after…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of RRSP Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The secret is out! Here are the easiest ways that investors can use their RRSP to achieve millionaire status for…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks to buy now and hold for decades. Here are three you can buy…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

4 Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 60

| Puja Tayal

The CPP payout is a benefit every Canadian can avail of from age 60 or delay to age 70. Is…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Easiest Way to Make a Guaranteed 5% in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be difficult. In fact, this is the easiest way to achieve huge passive income for…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield vs. BAM: Which Brookfield Stock Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) are the two biggest players in the Brookfield empire.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

The $7,000 TFSA limit has created an opportunity for long-term investing. Here are some dividend and growth stocks to buy…

Read more »