Home » Investing » The 1 Best Growth Stock on the TSX Today

The 1 Best Growth Stock on the TSX Today

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock took a hit, but it’s still a great growth play for the long-term.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You don’t need to venture into the U.S. markets to take advantage of terrific growth plays. Though there aren’t as many hot and high-growth plays in Canada, I do think some of them represent a better value right now. Undoubtedly, the AI trade is on the minds of most investors. And right now, they seem more than willing to pay a premium price tag, even if it means running the risk of being on the receiving end of the next inevitable stock market correction.

A market correction can happen at any time, and it can hit the biggest near-term bulls the hardest. But not to worry, as market corrections are as natural for a long-term bull market as days with less-than-stellar weather or rain.

You wouldn’t try to time the weather, so you shouldn’t seek to get completely out of stocks before a potential correction. Indeed, January was a great month for stocks, but let’s not kid ourselves! There were a few scary days that had some thinking that the start of a correction was potentially underway. But here we are at new highs for the S&P 500, closing just shy of the 5,000 mark for Thursday’s close.

As the TSX gains traction (with or without a U.S. correction), the following top growth plays, I believe, are worth watching going into February and March 2024:

Fairfax Financial Holdings stock: The Canadian Warren Buffett’s comeback has been massive

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is a company that’s flown under the radar of many Canadian investors over the past few years. That is, until the stock exploded higher, causing some to more than double up in a pretty concise timespan.

Indeed, in the depths of 2020, some may have underestimated the abilities of Fairfax’s terrific top boss, Prem Watsa. The man some refer to as the Canadian Warren Buffett.

Is Fairfax stock facing Muddy Waters?

Watsa has proved his doubters wrong, bringing FFH stock out of its slump en route to one of its biggest win streaks ever. Today, the stock is just shy of an all-time high at around $1,200 or so per share after taking a nearly 12% hit on Thursday’s session following a short report issued by Muddy Waters.

Is the single-day dip a buying opportunity for investors? I think it is, even given recent allegations of manipulated asset values.

Of course, more than a grand per share seems like a tad too much to pay on a cost-per-share basis. And with a short on the company’s tail, it may seem wise to stand clear. However, with a 7.4 price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, it’s more apparent that shares actually remain an impressive value. And for now, I’m siding with Watsa and his team over the shorts.

With value and momentum on the stock’s side, I continue to view it as the growth play to own as Canada’s economy looks to make it past a rough year en route to potentially higher levels. Finally, the 1.44% dividend yield is a very nice bonus!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? That’s All the Start-Up Funds You Need to Get Money for Doing Nothing 

| Puja Tayal

Have you been delaying long-term investments for later? Investing money while you are working can help money work for you.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Buy 32 Shares in This Glorious Dividend Stock and Create $1,074.88 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is also a growth stock you're going to want on your side over the next year and…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks raised their distributions for 2024 and now offer high yields.

Read more »

Metals
Dividend Stocks

Could This Low-Performing Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A low-performing stock is a buying opportunity today and could even make a you a millionaire in the future.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Down by 14.54%: Here’s Why Fortis Stock Is a Good Buy in February 2024

| Adam Othman

Are you thinking about investing in Fortis stock while its share prices are down? Here’s why it might be a…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Things About Canadian Utilities Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Adam Othman

While its share price is down significantly from its all-time highs, Canadian Utilities stock can be an excellent holding to…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $0 Into $10,089.98 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income without spending a cent? This is how to get started and keep it coming for the foreseeable…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $20,000 Into $256/Month to Help With Monthly Expenses

| Puja Tayal

A one-time investment of $20,000 can pay for two to three bills for decades while increasing your investment amount. Here’s…

Read more »