Home » Investing » Better Buy: Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock or Dollarama?

Better Buy: Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock or Dollarama?

Both are good businesses with stocks that are fairly valued today. Interested investors could nibble here and buy more on any dips.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are both resilient retailers that are defensive even during bad economic times. Let’s compare the two to see which may be a better buy today.

Businesses

Couche-Tard has more than 14,000 convenience stores in its global network that spans 25 countries. Many of its locations also offer road transportation fuel, which encourages foot traffic. About 65% of its transactions are convenience only, about 25% are fuel only, and about 10% are a mix of both, as noted in its fiscal second quarter 2024 investor presentation.

The company has had strong growth over the decades, primarily fueled by strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Management is smart and prudent in making fitting acquisitions and paying down debt rapidly every time. Couche-Tard is absolutely focused on growing earnings, reinvesting in the company, and generating strong cash flow.

Dollarama is a dollar store that essentially has a monopoly in Canada. Its price points are low, with its merchandise sold at select prices up to $5, such that it caters to consumers who are shopping for value. (Who doesn’t?) Additionally, it owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer.

Earnings quality

Both companies earn good earnings that are at least recession-resilient. However, one could say Dollarama is a better business (and makes more quality earnings) because it doesn’t depend a good portion of its growth on an M&A strategy. Dollarama also enjoys higher margins.

Couche-Tard has reduced its reliance on M&A, but it still counts on M&A activities to fuel half of its growth. That said, when Couche-Tard makes a meaningful acquisition, the market takes notice, and the stock tends to have the price momentum to head higher because of its fabulous track record of creating shareholder value from M&A.

Valuation and dividend growth

At about $81 per share at writing, Couche-Tard trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of about 18.9. At the recent price of approximately $100, Dollarama trades at about 29 times earnings. These are premium multiples, but analysts believe the stocks are fairly valued.

These growth stocks tend to command premium multiples because of their wonderful businesses and excellent management execution. Consequently, both stocks tend to trend higher over time.

Although their dividend yields are small — 0.86% for Couche-Tard and 0.28% for Dollarama at writing — they could deliver above-average total returns in the long run. For your reference, over the last 10 years, the Canadian stock market, Couche-Tard stock, and Dollarama stock delivered total returns of about 7.9%, 19.9%, and 22.6%, respectively. In the same period, Couche-Tard’s dividend-growth rate was 26.6%, while Dollarama’s was 11.7%.

XIU Total Return Level Chart

XIU, ATD, and DOL three-year Total Return Level data by YCharts

Investing takeaway

It’s difficult to choose between Alimentation Couche-Tard stock and Dollarama stock today. In the long run, Dollarama stock has outperformed Couche-Tard. However, over the last one- and three-year periods, their total returns have been roughly in alignment. The chart above displays results over the last three years on an initial investment of $10,000.

Besides, both stocks appear to be fairly valued today. Long-term investors should do well buying shares here. Investors shopping for greater value should capture market dips to buy shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: Canada’s Top Stocks for Reliable Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top Canadian stocks are reliable sources of cash flows for income-oriented and long-term investors.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Chasing a Higher CPP Benefit

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) often pay retirees more than they get in CPP benefits.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend stocks such as Tourmaline Oil can help investors benefit from higher dividend and capital gains.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

This 1 Dividend Stock Is a Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is under pressure, but its dividend looks so tempting.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

Where Will National Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamental factors could help National Bank stock continue rallying in the next five years.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 and Earn $700/Year Without Lifting a Finger

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the best place to compound passive income. Here's how a $15,000 investment could easily earn $700 of…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian growth stocks long-term investors may want to consider on any major dips moving forward, given…

Read more »