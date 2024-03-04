Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

Shares like Celestica and goeasy have delivered impressive returns and have the potential to outperform the broader markets in the coming years.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Stocks have consistently yielded superior returns compared to many other investment avenues in the long term. Therefore, dedicating some of your savings to equities can help you build wealth over time. 

However, it’s important to find shares of companies with solid fundamentals that can deliver sustainable revenue and earnings growth. This approach enhances the likelihood of outperforming the overall market.

In this context, let’s examine the best Canadian stocks to invest $20,000 in right now and create wealth in the long term. 

Shopify 

Shares of the e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) have gained nearly 85% in one year. Further, it has delivered a return of about 317% in five years, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 32%. Despite its market-beating returns, Shopify stock is still down significantly from its peak, providing a good entry point for long-term investors. 

Supporting Shopify’s bull case is its ability to generate durable revenue even amid macro challenges. Further, an increase in active merchants on its platform and a higher subscription fee augur well for growth. Also, Shopify’s focus on lowering operating expenses, and transition toward an asset-light business model are positives. 

Overall, Shopify’s growing share in retail sales, dominant competitive positioning in the e-commerce space, increased active merchant base, improved take rate, and higher adoption of its products provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a solid stock to create wealth in the long term. Shares of this subprime lender have grown at a CAGR of 34% in the last five years, outperforming the benchmark index. In addition to capital gains, goeasy has enhanced its shareholders’ value through increased dividend payments. 

goeasy’s ability to rapidly grow its revenue and earnings, a large subprime lending market, geographic expansion, and diverse revenue streams will support its top-line growth in the coming years. Further, its solid underwriting capabilities, steady credit performance, and efficiency improvements will cushion its earnings. 

While goeasy is growing its earnings at a double-digit rate and offers a yield of 2.8%, its stock trades at a next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 10.1. This makes goeasy attractive on the valuation front and provides an excellent buying opportunity. 

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a dependable stock to create wealth, earn a steady income, and stabilize your portfolio. This retailer sells products at low and fixed price points, which drives traffic to its stores in all market conditions. While Dollarama’s business has insulation against economic situations, its ability to grow sales and earnings at a solid pace supports its dividend payments and share price.

Dollarama stock has grown at a CAGR of over 24% in the past five years. Further, its value pricing strategy, extensive store base, broad product range, and focus on reducing merchandise costs will likely drive its future revenue and earnings and, in turn, its share price. 

Celestica 

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock could be a solid play to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. It provides manufacturing and supply chain solutions, and its Enterprise end market revenue benefits from strong demand for AI and machine learning (ML) computing from its hyperscaler customers. 

Celestica has been among the top-performing TSX stocks over the past year. CLS stock has gained over 248% in one year. Further, it is up about 482% in three years, reflecting a CAGR of over 79%. 

The significant growth potential stemming from AI-led demand provides a solid foundation for future growth for Celestica. Further, its ongoing productivity initiatives, flexible balance sheet, and focus on high-margin businesses will likely support its top- and bottom-line growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Energy Stocks

EVs vs. Battery Metal: What’s A Better Buy in 2024?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these EV and battery metal TSX stocks to identify the better holding for your self-directed…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $600 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $15,000 into $600 a year of passive income? Here's a simple TFSA portfolio that could generate a…

Read more »

Photo of a floating bubble
Tech Stocks

Is NVIDIA Stock Too Expensive? What Investors Need to Know

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (TSX:NVDA) has been riding high, but could it come crashing down like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) did in 2022?

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What $1 Million Buys You Across Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate investing can sound like the perfect option, but not everywhere. So let's look at what $1 million might…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Make You a TFSA Millionaire

| Adam Othman

Look at these three TSX stocks if you are seeking long-term holdings in a TFSA portfolio that can deliver multi-fold…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

Canadian Investors: 3 Value Stocks That Look Like Smart Buys in March

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and healthy growth potential, these three stocks could be excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $780 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn $780/year by putting $10,000 in this amazing dividend stock.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 3 Aristocrats for an Inflation-Resistant Passive-Income Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Invest in these three TSX stocks to secure dividend income protected by inflation-resistant businesses.

Read more »