Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

Canada has several growth stocks, but only three companies with high-growth potential could be worth $1 trillion in 10 years or more.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto Stock Exchange has yet to produce a company worth $1 trillion. In the U.S., Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are US$2 trillion club members already. Amazon.com, Alphabet, and META Platforms, all high-growth stocks, could be members soon.

Canada isn’t lacking in growth stocks, although hitting one trillion in market cap is a moonshot. Still, three companies with high-growth potential could achieve the milestone in 10 years (or maybe more).

E-commerce giant

In March 2020, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) dethroned Royal Bank of Canada as the TSX’s most valuable company. The e-commerce giant’s market cap surged to $121.3 billion. Unfortunately, the reign was short-lived as the big bank reclaimed the top position one year later.

Shopify’s market cap stands at $136.66 billion as of this writing. However, the growth trajectory of the TSX’s tech superstar has been superb in the last eight years. From a market cap of US$2.05 billion in 2015, it grew 4,798% to $100.4 billion in 2023. 1,000% growth in 10 years should catapult Shopify to $1 trillion by 2034.

Shopify is trending again following the 26% revenue growth in 2023 to US$7.06 versus 2022. The full-year net income was US$132 million compared to the US$3.47 million net loss a year ago. In the fourth quarter (Q4), net income reached US$657 million versus US$623 million net loss in Q4 2022.

Moreover, it was the third consecutive quarter that revenue grew by more 20%. “It was a phenomenal year for Shopify,” said Harley Finkelstein, the company’s president. Notably, Shopify is the e-commerce platform of 45 of North America’s top 1,000 retailers, and 35% more merchants outside the region use its platform.

Finklestein added that the US$441 million revenue from offline sources, including offline subscriptions and point-of-sale hardware, was more than five times in 2019. One growth driver that Finklestein can’t avoid mentioning is artificial intelligence. He said Shopify launched artificial intelligence-powered tools to increase productivity and streamline administrative tasks.

Regarding stock performance, Shopify’s 119% return in 2023 lifted the TSX. At $105.97 per share today, the trailing one-year price return is 85%.

Dark horses

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be the second Canadian high-growth stock to hit $1 trillion market cap in a decade or more after Shopify. As of March 13, 2024, the market cap is $79.93 billion. Performance-wise, it has better returns than Shopify in 3.01 years at +127.68 versus -25.53%. However, the share price is higher ($3,772.19).

The diversified software company caters to select clients in the public and private sectors in over 100 countries. In 2023, revenue, net income, and free cash flow increased 27%, 10%, and 36% year over year to US$8.4 billion, US$565 million, and US$1.2 billion, respectively. Unlike Shopify, Constellation Software has been highly profitable in the last four years.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) might have a slim chance of hitting $1 trillion, but it’s not inconceivable. The global footprint of this $80 billion convenience store is growing with ongoing acquisitions. From an investment standpoint, this consumer staple stock is rock solid. At $83.08 per share, the overall return in 10.01% years is 521.9%.

Mean feat   

A $1 trillion market cap is a feat, but it is not impossible for Shopify or maybe Constellation Software and Alimentation Couche-Tard in 10 years or more.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Constellation Software, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Sneha Nahata

Invest in gems like goeasy and hold onto them for the long term for a prosperous retirement.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term growth as well as dividends, you can set that up right now with just $7,000!

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing

Is Air Canada a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Chris MacDonald

Air Canada (TSX:AC) could be the cheapest airline in the world to buy now given its current valuation, but is…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD (TSX:ATD) stock has had a rough few years, but it has managed to float through it and expand, even…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These three no-brainer dividend stocks are all reliable and have safe dividends, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Why Brookfield Stock Fell on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is on the acquisition trail. Should you buy or hold?

Read more »

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This index fund lets you invest in over 8,000 global stocks.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create $1,564.65 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can be yours this year, and what's more, it can be done safely -- especially when you consider…

Read more »