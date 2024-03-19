2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

Keep a close eye on these two TSX growth stocks if you seek holdings to capitalize on the positive trend in the stock market this year.

As the S&P/TSX Composite Index continues hovering near its new all-time high, many might argue that the much-awaited bull market run for the Canadian stock market has arrived. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark index is down by 0.72% from its recently set new high.

While many might think that it is a good time to sell and take their returns, now might be a great time to consider adding a few holdings to your self-directed portfolio.

Many high-quality stocks are trading at all-time highs, but I would argue that a few have much more to offer. If you have a well-balanced portfolio and seek substantial long-term wealth growth amid the positive market momentum, I urge you to consider adding two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio: Topicus (TSXV:TOI) and goeasy (TSX:GSY).

Topicus

Topicus stock is a tech-sector stock trading on the TSXV. The $9.87 billion market capitalization stock is a spinoff of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), doing pretty much the same as its parent company.

Topicus is in the business of acquiring profitable software companies and using its expertise to prop them up and tune them for added success. In turn, the success of the companies it acquires under its banner drives more growth for Topicus, allowing it to continue acquiring more businesses.

Constellation Software has already proven its worth over the years, becoming a rare tech stock that also pays regular dividends.

Topicus spun off from Constellation, focusing on operating in the European market. Offering more diversification and a longer runway for growth, Topicus can be an excellent holding to consider. As of this writing, Topicus stock trades for $119.13 per share.

goeasy

goeasy stock is a $2.69 billion market capitalization non-prime lending company. Headquartered in Mississauga, the alternative financial services company had humble beginnings as a company that offered financing for home appliances.

Over the years, it has grown its offerings, providing alternative lending solutions for pretty much everything. When anyone needs a loan that traditional lenders will not approve, they seek businesses like goeasy.

Despite the high-interest-rate environment marred by red-hot inflation, goeasy has seen a significant surge in loan originations. Analysts anticipate that the trend will continue. As of this writing, GSY stock trades for $161.74 per share, almost 10% below its latest all-time high of $180.10 from last month. At current levels, GSY stock also pays its shareholders their dividends at a 2.89% dividend yield.

With at least 10% upside in the near term and plenty more growth due to a solid demand for its services, it can be an excellent long-term holding to capture wealth growth.

We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if goeasy made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Remember, investing in growth stocks entails a higher degree of capital risk than with many others. TOI stock and GSY stock operate as stable businesses and continue to prove their worth time and time again.

While not immune to the impact of macroeconomic jitters, the solid underlying businesses can make TOI stock and GSY stock excellent investments to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio.