Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth Creation: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

RRSP Wealth Creation: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks look undervalued right now.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to put in their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios. RRSP holdings tend to be long-term investments with the goal of building wealth through dividend payments and capital appreciation.

A number of top TSX dividend-growth stocks currently trade well below their all-time highs and now offer attractive yields.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) trades near $53 per share compared to $65 at one point in 2022.

The pullback over the past two years is largely due to rising interest rates in Canada and the United States rather than any specific operational issues at the company.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to get inflation under control by cooling off the economy and bringing the jobs market back into balance. Inflation topped out around 8% in Canada and 9% in the U.S. in June 2022. The February 2024 inflation reports came in at 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively, for the two countries, so progress is being made toward the 2% inflation target. Markets broadly expect the central banks to begin cutting rates at some point this year to avoid pushing the economy into a recession.

Rate cuts should benefit Fortis. The company uses debt to fund part of its large capital program. Lower borrowing rates will free up more cash for distributions.

On the operational side, Fortis is working through a $25 billion capital program that will expand the rate base considerably through 2028. The resulting boost to cash flow is expected to support planned annual dividend hikes of at least 4%. Fortis has increased the distribution annually for the past 50 years. Investors who buy FTS stock at the current level can get a 4.4% dividend yield.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is a giant in the Canadian financial sector with a current market capitalization near $144 billion. The stock trades near $81.50 at the time of writing compared to $108 at the peak in early 2022.

Bank stocks came under pressure over the past 24 months as investors worried that rising interest rates would trigger a severe recession and cause a wave of commercial and household bankruptcies. Higher interest rates are certainly putting pressure on borrowers with too much debt. TD and its peers have increased their provisions for credit losses (PCL) in recent quarters. The longer that interest rates remain at current levels, the higher the risk that defaults will increase. That being said, the overall loan book remains in good shape, and TD can generate better net interest margins when rates are high, so there is upside to the situation.

TD abandoned a planned US$13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon, a U.S. regional bank, last year, citing regulator concerns. The decision forced TD to reduce its growth outlook but also likely came as a relief to investors. TD had tentatively agreed to pay US$25 per share. First Horizon currently trades for about US$15.

Management now plans to expand the American retail business organically over the next few years. TD is sitting on a large capital cushion that it can use for this purpose. The bank might also find another acquisition target while bank valuations remain attractive.

Investors can now get a solid 5% dividend yield from TD stock. Buying the shares on a big pullback has historically proven to be a savvy move for patient investors.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

Fortis and TD have great track records of delivering long-term dividend growth and capital gains. Near-term volatility should be expected, but these stocks look attractive at current levels and deserve to be on your radar for a buy-and-hold RRSP focused on dividends and total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great high-yield dividend stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a look at two must-have candidates…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for TFSA investors targeting long-term passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $3,093.50 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stream can allow you to access a very popular line of investment without as much risk. Add a…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This Passive-Income All-Star Just Increased its Dividend by 3%

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock has increased its payout annually for nearly three decades.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 7.4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield while beating the broader markets over time.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks up Over 20% in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks are up 20% and 40%! And more is definitely on the way as energy production…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why Claiming CPP at 60 Could Be a Game Changer

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why it makes sense to begin the Canada Pension Plan payment at the age of 65.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Beyond CPP: 3 Passive-Income Streams Any Retiree Can Manage

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees need to think beyond CPP if they hope to continue bringing in passive income that will meet their ever-changing…

Read more »