Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today and offer attractive yields.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Contrarian investors have an opportunity to buy top TSX stocks with long track records of dividend growth at discounted prices for their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

Buying stocks when they are unloved takes courage and requires the patience to ride out additional turbulence. The long-term returns, however, can be meaningful when the stocks recover.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for close to $51.50 at the time of writing compared to $44 a few months ago, but it is still down considerably from the peak in 2022.

The company is a major player in the North American energy infrastructure industry, with more than 90,000 km of natural gas pipelines and 650 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In addition, TC Energy has power-generation facilities that provide steady cash flow.

Rising interest rates in the past two years have pushed up borrowing costs. TC Energy uses debt to fund part of its capital program. The jump in debt expenses can put a pinch on profits or reduce cash that might be available for distributions. Interest rates are expected to decline in Canada and the United States later this year or in 2025. That should reduce a key headwind for TRP stock.

TC Energy spent much of last year monetizing non-core assets to raise cash to cover the extra costs on its Coastal GasLink pipeline project that reached mechanical completion late in 2023. Additional asset sales are expected in 2024 to further shore up the balance sheet.

TC Energy delivered good financial results in 2023, despite the challenging environment, so the pullback in the share price might have been overdone.

The board has increased the dividend annually for more than two decades. At the time of writing, TRP stock offers a 7.4% dividend yield.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) trades for close to $53 at the time of writing compared to the 12-month high of $62. Elevated interest rates are largely to blame for the decline rather than any operational issues.

Fortis is working on a $25 billion capital program that will significantly boost the rate base over the next five years. As with TC Energy, Fortis uses debt to fund part of the financing needed for the growth projects.

Fortis gets nearly all of its revenue from rate-regulated assets, so cash flow tends to be reliable and predictable. The company operates power generation, electric transmission, and natural gas distribution businesses.

Management says the new assets should support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2028. Investors have received a dividend increase every year for the past five decades, so the outlook should be solid.

At the current share price, investors can get a 4.4% dividend yield from FTS stock.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

TC Energy and Fortis pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued dividend stocks such as Kinross Gold can help you derive market-beating returns in 2024.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This index fund is perfect for pairing with a few choice Canadian stock picks.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy? Telus vs BCE Stock

| Robin Brown

BCE and TELUS stock have massive dividend yields today. However, these businesses are facing some big issues. Which one is…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Down 39%, Is BCE Stock a Buy at its Whopping 9% Yield?

| Andrew Button

BCE (TSX:BCE) is boasting the highest dividend yield in Canada. Is it a buy?

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Stock: CNR or CP

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is an intriguing dividend growth juggernaut that long-term TFSA investors should consider this April 2024.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Is Pizza Pizza’s Dividend in Danger After the Company Posted an Underwhelming Q4?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Pizza Pizza's sales expected to slow in the coming quarters, is its dividend sustainable, or is it at risk…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Down 46%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is down 46% from all-time highs, providing a stellar 4.04% dividend as of writing, as the company…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge or BCE for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and BCE offer high dividend yields. Is one stock oversold?

Read more »