Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Monday, May 6

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Monday, May 6

Surging commodity prices, easing treasury bond yields, and growing rate-cut possibilities could drive the main TSX index higher today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market continued to climb for the third consecutive session on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. labour market data raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve will soon consider slashing interest rates. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 124 points, or 0.6%, for the day to settle at 21,947 but still ended the week in the red territory with a loss of 22 points.

Despite minor weakness in some healthcare stocks, solid gains in other key market sectors, including technology, real estate, and utilities, guided the TSX benchmark upward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Quantum Minerals, IGM Financial, Capstone Copper, and Trisura Group were the top-performing TSX stocks as they inched up by more than 5% each.

On the flip side, OpenText (TSX:OTEX) tanked by nearly 15% to $41.38 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. These big declines in OTEX stock came a day after the Waterloo-headquartered software company announced its latest quarterly financial results.

In the March quarter, Open Text’s year-over-year revenue growth rate stood at 16.3%, significantly worse than 71% in the December quarter. Similarly, its adjusted earnings rose 28.8% from a year ago last quarter, at a slower pace compared to 39.3% in the previous quarter. With this, OpenText stock is now down 25.7% on a year-to-date basis.

Stella-Jones, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Magna International were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they slipped by at least 3.5% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Tourmaline Oil, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Baytex Energy, and Royal Bank of Canada were the most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a strong bullish note early Monday morning, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today. While no major economic releases are due this morning, recent declines in Canada’s treasury bond yields and rising rate cut possibilities could help TSX stocks largely remain firm.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies like CT Real Estate Investment Trust, MEG Energy, and Finning International will announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on May 6.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International, Stella-Jones, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Important economic data from the United States and more corporate results are likely to drive TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will watch Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech as the first-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy event and more corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end its five-month winning streak as it currently trades with a 0.7%…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stock Market

3 Beaten-Down Stocks that Could Take Off in the New Bull Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you have some extra cash to spare? These three discounted stocks are poised for a rebound.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 25

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on the first-quarter U.S. GDP growth numbers and more corporate earnings today.

Read more »