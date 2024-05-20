Member Login
Home » Investing » Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

Two growth stocks in expanding, niche markets are set to skyrocket further in 2024 and beyond.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The bull case for MDA (TSX:MDA) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) is getting clearer as both stocks continue to beat the market. Although they belong to different sectors, their growth spurt is identical. Growth investors should include them in their watchlists; if not, buy them before their prices skyrocket.

High-growth technology investment

American companies dominate the aerospace and defence industry, but MDA might be the better investment option. The $1.78 billion Canadian space technology company has become a trusted space mission partner, evidenced by several landmark achievements and over 450 missions in the global space industry.

MDA’s expertise includes space-based communications systems for custom-built satellite missions. The team can assist customers in civil, commercial and defence sectors in low and medium Earth orbit (LEO and MEO) missions and meet demand for a growing range of communications services and applications. They include broadband, direct to service, and Internet of Things.

The firm also provides advanced Earth and space observation solutions that instantly produce actionable imagery and insight. For the space exploration and infrastructure segment, MDA boasts flight-tested robotics that fit any mission. The Canadarm technology is suits NASA’s space shuttles and the International Space Station.

What is the investment takeaway? If you want exposure to the expanding global space industry, you’d want to invest in the most advanced technology and service provider in addition to world-class engineering capabilities. In short, MDA is a high-growth technology investment. The stock performance validates this.

At $13.70 per share, the year-to-date gain is 20.57%, while the one-year price return is 107%. Also, the change in name to MDA Space this year signals management’s complete focus on being at the forefront of a new era of space innovation.

In 2023, revenues and net income rose 26% and 86% to $808 million and $49 million versus 2022. Notably, order bookings and backlog jumped 119% and 125% year over year to $2.5 billion and $3 billion, respectively. Satellite systems accounted for 45% of revenues, while robotics & space operations contributed 31%. The customer breakdown is 56% commercial and 44% government.

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the backlog climbed 169% to a record $3.3 billion compared to Q1 2023. Its chief executive officer (CEO), Mike Greenley, said, “MDA is well positioned to capitalize on strong customer demand and robust market activity. Our growth pipeline is significant and underpinned by existing and new programs, and our book of business is healthy.”

Competitive industry position

Cameco provides uranium fuel globally and holds a competitive industry position. The $31 billion company has a controlling ownership in the world’s largest high-grade uranium reserves and low-cost operations. At $71.43 per share, current investors enjoy a 25.03% year-to-date gain. The energy stock is up 94.7% from a year ago.

In Q1 2024, adjusted net earnings were $56 million compared to $115 million in Q1 2023. The decline was due to Westinghouse’s $123 million net loss in the first quarter. Cameco owns 49% of Westinghouse Electric Company, the world’s largest nuclear services businesses. Cameco has long-term contracts in place. It expects to produce 22.4 million pounds of uranium in 2024.

Niche markets

MDA and Cameco are winning investments. Their common competitive advantage is an expanding and in-demand niche market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Why Shares of Cameco Are Powering Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) shares have surged more than 400% in the last five years alone, with more growth on the way.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy in May 2024?

| Adam Othman

Boasting high-yielding dividends and a stable underlying business, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) might be a great buy for your self-directed investment portfolio…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Is Up 9% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap stock with a low-risk and strong revenue profile is an investment opportunity for income, growth, or both.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian energy stocks you can buy today with attractive dividend yields and growth potential.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Energy Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

It's been a long wait, but Ballard Power finally seems to be gaining the kind of momentum that's game changing.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why it’s Not Too Late to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP (TSX:BEP.UN) stock shares surged on earnings, but part of it was due to even more growth on the way…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a bargain? Here are three in the renewable energy sector.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dividends? I wouldn't count on Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) forever. But there's another that's been a proven winner.

Read more »