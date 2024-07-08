Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

Canadians should start making dividend income as soon as possible, as they could even live off of it in retirement!

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

Dividend investing is a real strategy that works, as many retirees live off dividend income as a key source of income. Other sources of income could come from rental income or a pension. But just how much cash do you need to invest to quit work?

First, you need to make sufficient dividend income. Your dividend portfolio yield should be sufficiently high. Second, it should be obvious that the dividends in the portfolio should be safe. Third, the dividend growth of the portfolio should at least keep pace with inflation, if not beat it. Fourth, what should also be obvious is that capital preservation is critical. So, be sure to tread cautiously on every investment decision.

According to Nationwide Visas, the average annual salary for a full-time worker in Canada is $63,013. Let’s say we need to make 80% of this income (or $50,410) with dividend investing. We actually have a buffer by earning Canadian dividend income because eligible Canadian dividends are actually taxed at lower rates than your job’s income.

The Canadian stock market, using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy, yields about 3.1%. As a general rule of thumb, we can target to build a dividend portfolio with a current yield of about 4.6-6.2% (i.e., 1.5 to two times the market yield). This rule allows us to earn a decently high yield while keeping safety in mind. It’s a little reminder that dividend yields of over 6.2% today could be in danger of being cut. Typically, stocks with yields near the low end of the range are safer investments.

For a portfolio yield at the midpoint of 5.4%, investors would need to invest $933,519 today to generate dividend income of $50,410.

Here are a couple of dividend stocks that offer dividend yields of 4.6-6.2%.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEPC) is an experienced operator and developer of renewable power assets. It has a diversified portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions across five continents.

Internationally, there is a multi-decade’s long runway for growth in the sector. Management believes that combined with value investing, its repeatable strategy to grow could deliver total returns of 12-15% and annual dividend growth of 5-9%.

Due in part to higher interest rates, the dividend stock has declined about 16% since the start of 2022. The stock trades at a discount and offers a dividend yield of 4.9%. Even assuming no valuation expansion, based on a 5% growth rate, investors can still approximate long-term total returns of about 10% per year.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has paid dividends every single year since 1857. The Canadian bank stock has declined 22% since the start of 2022. This provides a good opportunity to buy the stock at a decent discount for a high dividend yield. At about $75 per share, it trades at a discount of close to 20% from its long-term normal price-to-earnings ratio and offers a dividend yield of 5.4%, which is attractive.

TD Dividend Yield Chart

TD Dividend Yield data by YCharts

The large North American bank has a track record of paying out safe dividends. For your reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 9%. And its payout ratio is estimated to be about 51% of adjusted earnings this fiscal year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deals: 2 Top TSX Stocks That Still Look Undervalued

| Kay Ng

Who doesn't want more current income? Here are a couple of dividend deals to investigate!

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Adam Othman

With many growth stocks, long-term holding isn’t a tactic but a necessity to get the best possible returns.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

| Andrew Button

It's not easy to boost your CPP benefits, but you can easily collect passive income from stocks like Canadian National…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Down by 25%: Should You Avoid Algonquin Stock?

| Adam Othman

Avoiding a discounted stock with strong fundamentals is rarely a good idea but its a sound strategy when there is…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian stocks like BCE offer ultra high yields, making them attractive to earn passive income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-Free Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Passive-income seekers can consider buying shares of monthly dividend stocks and create a recurring income stream.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for Its 8.4% Yield

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend-paying stock is a good investment prospect for its business stability, and not only for its generous yield.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two blue-chip stocks from the banking and energy sectors are excellent sources of pension-like income.

Read more »