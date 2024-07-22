Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is it Safe to Invest With the S&P 500 Hitting Record Highs?

Is it Safe to Invest With the S&P 500 Hitting Record Highs?

Here’s why I personally continue to invest steadily even as the market hits all-time highs.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

More than halfway through 2024, we find ourselves amidst a robust bull market that seems to push the S&P 500 Index to new record highs almost weekly.

If you’re sitting on cash that’s currently earning a steady 5% yield thanks to high interest rates, you might feel tempted to hold off on investing, waiting for a market dip to snatch up shares at a lower price.

However, this strategy of waiting for the “perfect moment” to invest is essentially market timing, a practice that’s widely criticized for its inefficacy.

Here’s why you should consider investing now, even with the S&P 500 at record highs, and why it could still be a sound decision in the long term.

Don’t miss the bull market!

I totally understand the hesitation you might feel about investing a lump sum right now, especially with the fear that the market could soon correct, leaving your portfolio in the red with unrealized losses.

But historically, bull markets not only last longer but are more frequent and offer more significant gains compared to the losses incurred during bear markets. Let’s consider some research from CFRA:

  • The average bull market lasts about 14 months, with the longest stretching from 1946 to 1949 for three years and the shortest lasting only three months in 1987 and 1990.
  • Conversely, bear markets tend to be much longer, averaging around 60 months. That’s five years of potentially missing out on substantial gains if you remain on the sidelines!

Moreover, the gains and losses are not symmetrical. The average bull market sees a rise of 165%, whereas the average decline during bear markets is about 35%. The real risk here isn’t necessarily incurring short-term losses but missing out on years of robust compounding growth.

How to invest at all-time highs

If you’re feeling wary about investing during a period of all-time highs, a pragmatic approach would be to implement a strategy known as dollar cost averaging.

For instance, if you have $20,000 ready to invest, consider using it to purchase shares of a diversified, low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP). This particular ETF boasts a low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.09%.

Rather than investing the entire sum at once, you could distribute this investment over a period to reduce the potential impact of volatility.

A practical way to do this might be to invest $2,000 each week for the next 10 weeks. This strategy allows you to spread out the investment and potentially lower the average cost per share over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

This Undervalued Dividend Stock is Worth Buying Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want an undervalued dividend stock with long-term potential and a juicy yield? Here's an option you may regret not buying…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Stocks for Beginners

Is It Finally the Right Time to Buy Bank Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian bank stocks are some of the most secure investments out there, but of them all, this bank stock is…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock’s Growth Sustainable?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's a reason Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP) has been getting analyst upgrades, and investors should be paying attention.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to bargain stocks, investors want a solid mixture of current stability and future growth, and that's what…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Saputo Stock Rose 24% in 90 Days: Here’s Why It’s Still Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Saputo (TSX:SAP) stock is still on the rise, but that doesn't mean this stock isn't full of value.

Read more »

grow dividends
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge Stock Pays a Massive 7 Percent Dividend and Now is a Great Time to Buy  

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge stock lately? If not, you may want to buy this long-term gem to start earning…

Read more »

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shares of Stelco Stock Surged 78% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stelco stock (TSX:STLC) surged this week on news from the company that it would be bought up. And there's still…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $193.20 in Annual Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a lot of dividend income, you want the right dividend stock. This one offers high monthly income…

Read more »