Member Login
Home » Investing » TC Energy Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

TC Energy Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock is one of those deep-value dividend plays for the next decade and beyond.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

It’s hard to even think about being a net buyer of shares of a stock that’s been dragging its feet for multiple years. Undoubtedly, industry pressures and unique idiosyncratic challenges can be enough to cause any investors to give up on a name.

Though turnaround plans, strategic initiatives, and hope for a macro turnaround may be reasons to give a stock the benefit of the doubt, a name that’s stuck can often stay in a rut for many years on end. Indeed, value traps can be dangerous if you’re not keeping tabs on a firm, especially if management has a track record that’s anything less than stellar.

In this piece, we’ll look at a long-time laggard that I believe is of great value at the time of writing. The stock may have been a bit of a value trap in the past. However, moving forward, I view the risk/reward tradeoff as incredibly compelling for investors willing to stick things out for at least four to five years.

Like value? Check out the energy stocks in the second half!

Indeed, the midstream energy scene hasn’t been a super popular place to invest in in recent years. Undoubtedly, wind and solar energy that’s green and clean seems to be the future. That said, the transition is going to take some time. Even once many firms go green, many others will likely still be dependent on fossil fuels.

Should the U.S. presidential election go the way of Donald Trump and his vice president J.D. Vance, perhaps energy stocks will get a shot in the arm again as green energy plays look to play more of a supporting act. Either way, I think investors shouldn’t dismiss the old-school energy plays just yet, especially if the U.S. election goes their way later this year.

TC Energy stock: A great midstream play on the cheap

In this piece, we’ll check out shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP), an oversold stock that looks absurdly mispriced at $57 and change. Today, shares are still down around 25% from their highs hit all the way back in the first quarter of 2020. Though shares nearly recovered in early 2022, when energy stocks had their moment in the sun, TRP stock eventually shed all of the gains it enjoyed in 2021 in the following quarters.

Today, TRP stock is pretty much where it was trading 10 years ago. Of course, that’s not considering dividends paid. Regardless, those are some pretty weak results from a former dividend darling. With a 6.81% dividend yield and a modest 21.87 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, I view TRP stock as intriguing as we move further into the second half of 2024.

Further, Barclays recently upgraded TRP stock to overweight from equal weight to go with a $6 price target hike (from $55 to $61 per share). Why the big upgrade from the bank?

Barclays sees TC Energy as “uniquely positioned” for what it views as “an evolving energy landscape.” I think Barclays is right to be bullish on TRP stock at these depressed levels. With a huge dividend and recovery potential, perhaps it’s time to take a contrarian position in the name while it’s still on sale.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks With High Dividends

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for big dividends in the energy sector can explore these top energy stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to think twice about loading up on these three top stocks.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock for its dividend but not the share growth? Consider these two top monthly payers…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Clean Energy Play: Is Brookfield Renewable a Good Stock for a TFSA?

| Adam Othman

Add this top renewable energy stock to your self-directed TFSA portfolio for significant long-term and tax-free wealth growth.

Read more »

grow dividends
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge Stock Pays a Massive 7 Percent Dividend and Now is a Great Time to Buy  

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge stock lately? If not, you may want to buy this long-term gem to start earning…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a strong future, clean energy is the answer -- especially if you're looking at a strong…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2024?

| Adam Othman

While there might be reasons to sell it, there might be good reasons to hold onto or even buy more…

Read more »