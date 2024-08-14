Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

After the recent correction, many TSX stocks are looking more attractive to buy. Here are three top stock picks to look at adding now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

TSX stock market volatility has returned in August, which can be a great opportunity for patient and thoughtful investors. The market overheated during the spring and early summer months.

Yet, the recent pullback has put stocks in a more reasonable valuation range. Certain high-quality stocks have temporarily corrected, which can be a great opportunity for long-term investors. Here are three TSX stocks that look like excellent buys right now.

A TSX stock for the long haul

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) stock is down 6.5% in the past month. Right now, the company is faced with an impending strike that could lead to a temporary shutdown of its Canadian network. The market doesn’t like that uncertainty.

Fortunately, investors can use this as an opportunity. Management has telegraphed that it has widely prepared for this event. Likewise, it is in all parties’ best interests (including the Canadian government) to find a quick solution.

CPKC has one of the best rail networks in North America. It also has one of the best management teams who have unlocked considerable long-term value for shareholders.

It is not the cheapest railroad to buy. However, it likely has the largest amount of growth potential given its North America-wide network. If you can look through some near-term worries, this TSX stock could pay off for the long term.

A TSX stock for value and growth

Another TSX stock to buy in August is Calian Group (TSX:CGY). Investors will need to be brave because this stock has been a falling knife.

It is down 19% since the start of the year. It fell 13% after it announced its third quarter earnings. The Canadian military who is a major customer has drastically reduced its 2024 budget. That is a concern, but management believes it is temporary.

Calian still delivered solid results in the quarter. Revenues were up 11%. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was up 38%. Year to date, adjusted EBITDA is up 38%, and operating cash flow is up 23%.

These results are after growing revenues and EBITDA by a respective 17% and 25% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years. Calian is trading at its lowest valuation in five years.

If management can continue to hit its acquisition and organic growth targets ($1 billion of revenue by 2026), this TSX stock could be significantly higher in the years ahead.

A top financial stock in Canada

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another TSX stock to look at adding right now. Its stock is down 7% since the start of August. Despite the weak stock momentum, this company is on a roll. In its recent second quarter, loans grew 37%, revenue increased 25%, and diluted earnings per share rose 25%.

The company is seeing very strong demand for its non-prime lending products, so much so that goeasy increased its three-year forecast.

goeasy has expanded into vehicle loans, home equity lines of credit, recreational vehicles, and vendor financing. It also has plans to build out a credit card product. However, current demand has been so strong that it doesn’t have any rapid need to expand its product categories.

goeasy has delivered exceptional long-term returns. Its stock is up 247% in the past five years. It also pays an attractive and quickly growing dividend.

If it can continue to deliver its solid growth rate, shareholders will continue to do very well. Its price-to-earnings ratio of nine times is still very attractive at today’s price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a top dividend stock? How about a monthly payout that offers strong long-term growth as well!

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best stocks to buy now and hold forever? Here's a trio that are too hard to…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to get a cool $500 in dividends every month? Here are three stocks you can buy today to start…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised for Massive Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX Stocks are already quite strong, but after a rough year, could be up for huge growth with…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs for All-Time TFSA Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, you could try your hand at finding those long-term stocks, or you could keep it simple and buy up…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

Here is the Best Way to Start Investing with $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to start investing but don't have thousands to spare? Here are three great ways to kickstart your portfolio for…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

Looking for some stocks to buy and hold for years to come? These three Canadian compounders have delivered and will…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Stocks for Beginners

This 5 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a stock that pays cash every month? This top pick boasts strong growth and offers a generous dividend that…

Read more »