Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

This Vanguard index ETF is a great way to start investing.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

If you’re starting a portfolio with just $500, that’s a solid beginning. Investing this amount wisely beats spending it on things that don’t offer you a return.

But the challenge isn’t just starting—it’s choosing the right stocks. With thousands to choose from, picking winners can seem like a shot in the dark. So, what’s the solution for a newcomer?

The strategy is straightforward: instead of trying to pick stocks, why not invest in the whole market? You can do this efficiently with $500 by investing in an index fund. Here’s how this approach works.

What is an index fund?

Imagine you have a set of rules for choosing stocks, such as only selecting U.S. stocks across all market sizes—large, medium, and small—and ensuring your picks cover all 11 stock market sectors. You also decide when to re-balance your portfolio or change your holdings based on specific criteria.

This set of rules, if programmed into a computer to automatically pick and manage stocks, creates what we call an “index.” An index is essentially a methodical way to select and group stocks based on predefined rules, often designed to represent the performance of a particular segment of the market.

An index fund, then, is an investment vehicle that aims to replicate the performance of a specific index. It does this by investing in the exact same stocks and in the same proportions as the index.

By investing in an index fund, you’re essentially buying into the performance of all the stocks in the index minus a small fee for managing the fund. This way, you get broad exposure to the market through a single investment.

Which index fund to buy?

With just $500, a great starting point is Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX:VUN), which only costs around $100 per share.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index, encompassing over 3,600 U.S. stocks across various sizes. Although it includes small- and mid-sized companies, the ETF is predominantly influenced by larger firms due to its market capitalization weighting.

One of the standout features of VUN is its cost-effectiveness. With a management expense ratio of only 0.17%, you would pay just $17 annually on a $10,000 investment.

This low fee is a small price to pay for the extensive diversification VUN offers, making it an ideal choice for beginners wanting broad exposure to the U.S. stock market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

question marks written reminders tickets
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Going on With Couche-Tard Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is hitting headlines as it ramps up its acquisitions once again.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Dynamos: Canadian Stocks to Drive Your TFSA Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stable income that will last a life time? Oh, and did I mention tax-free? Then these three could…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 3 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Robin Brown

If you are new to investing, you want to widely diversify your holdings. Here are three widely different Canadian stocks…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for August 2024

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest $5,000 in stocks? Consider investing in these three value play stocks in August.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Is There Any Hope for Ballard Power Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power (TSX:BLDP) was the "it" stock a few years back. But now the company has been having trouble proving…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September 2024?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a huge past filled with growth, but there could be even more on the way for…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 8.5%-Yielding Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has a solid history of dividend growth and payments, but that's looking less solid these days.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Could Easily Create $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to hit that million-dollar mark? These three stocks could certainly help get you there, with more growth on the…

Read more »