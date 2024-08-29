Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock to Buy Right Now With $2,000

1 Stock to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) is a legendary stock that could make for a great buy with an extra $2,000.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

There will never be a picture-perfect time for new investors to get started investing. Undoubtedly, when volatility hits, and there are a plethora of unknowns (geopolitical, economic, elections, and more), it can certainly feel tempting to put off investing your first $2,000 or so. Indeed, why rush into the stock market when there’s a chance that it could be markedly lower in a week, a month, or even a quarter from now?

Though Canada isn’t in a recession, many Canadians feel like we’ve been in one for quite a while now. Pin it on high inflation or the cool jobs market, if you will. Still, we’ve heard chatter about a “per-capita recession,” which, while not an official economic recession, may share many of the symptoms that come with the formal definition of a recession (that’s two straight quarters of negative GDP growth).

New investors: Don’t wait too long to get started!

Indeed, Canada’s population may have stopped Canada from sinking into a traditional recession. However, with everyday Canadians feeling the pinch, it may seem like a pretty bad time to put new money to work, especially with some fearing a potentially rough landing for the economy as the Bank of Canada looks to cut rates perhaps faster than it raised them.

In any case, the TSX Index is off just one percent from all-time highs. And with so much fear about a potential recession on the way or the concept of a per-capita recession, perhaps it’s best to raise a bit of dry powder to prepare for a rainier day, right?

Though times have been tougher, and some may be inclined to put their wallets away, it’s the stock market that tends to predict a recession rather than the other way around. Indeed, it would have been more useful for investors had the recession been a predictor of market plunges.

Either way, the TSX Index is starting to gain steam as the Bank of Canada looks to cut rates, perhaps more aggressively than anticipated initially. Lower rates are a good thing for consumers and businesses. Less money spent on interest on debts means more cash to splurge on various consumer goods. And with the AI boom continuing to unfold, things could be a lot better than expected. Sometimes, the bar is low enough that it does not take a whole lot to impress!

Brookfield Corp.: Strong alternative assets; excellent managers

If you’re a new investor looking to put new money to work, I’d argue it makes sense to consider battered bargains that can fare well in good times and bad. Consider Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN), a legendary alternative asset manager that’s just shy of all-time highs.

The firm may have the wind at its back (shares up 49% in the past year), but the stock still looks incredibly cheap for what you get. From well-run renewable energy projects to vital, recession-resilient infrastructure assets to lowly correlated private equity, you’re getting a lot of magnificence from one security.

The company recently partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to work on a clean energy project. As Microsoft sets a high bar for the rest of the industry, I think many other firms could step up and place big bets on their own renewable commitments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

EQB Is Paying $1.88 per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) recently revealed a dividend increase. Is it a buy?

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure there are some challenges for the railway industry and this stock, but long term, it has more than proven…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to start from scratch? These four stocks provide long-term investors with stellar cash flow from dividends and…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have steadily increased dividends for decades.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you grow your TFSA investments at a fast pace.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many passive income stocks out there, but these are backed up by solid balance sheets and industries for…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is offering up income but also huge returns in the near future as the world keeps…

Read more »