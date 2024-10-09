Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? 1 Simple Investment for a Lifetime of Security

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? 1 Simple Investment for a Lifetime of Security

Beginner investors can consider starting investing simply with a market-wide exchange-traded fund, particularly on meaningful market corrections.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Investing can seem daunting, especially for beginners. The financial landscape is filled with choices and with so many options, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. However, with the right approach, you can set yourself up for a lifetime of security.

One simple yet effective way to start your investment journey is through a diversified portfolio of stocks, specifically through a market-wide equity exchange-traded fund (ETF). This approach balances risk and return, allowing you to invest with confidence while laying the foundation for your financial future.

The case for investing in stocks

While traditional guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) offer peace of mind, predictable income, and principal safety, they often fall short when it comes to building long-term wealth. For those looking to secure their financial future, allocating some savings into stocks can create a better chance for wealth creation. Stock investments are typically closely tied to the performance of underlying businesses, which means that when companies thrive so should your investments.

Imagine building a diversified portfolio that encompasses a variety of quality businesses across different sectors. This strategy not only mitigates risk but also positions you to benefit from market growth over time. Diversification is key – by spreading your investments across various industries, you’re less vulnerable to downturns in any single sector.

For beginners, diving into individual stocks can be scary. Instead, consider starting with a single, diversified ETF. This allows you to invest in a basket of stocks, providing immediate diversification without the need for extensive research on individual companies.

Exploring a global market-wide ETF

A plausible option for beginner investors is the iShares MSCI World Index ETF (TSX:XWD). This fund offers exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets worldwide, making it a great choice for those looking to diversify beyond Canada. With significant investments in sectors like healthcare and information technology, the XWD ETF gives you access to some of the most promising industries.

The fund’s largest allocation is in information technology, comprising 25.1% of the portfolio, followed by financials at 15.6% and healthcare at 11.5%. It also has 8-10% in each of industrials, consumer discretionary, and communication. By investing in this ETF, you not only gain exposure to high-growth sectors but also capitalize on global market trends.

While the XWD ETF’s high allocation to information technology is advantageous for long-term growth, it’s important to note its limited exposure to utilities and real estate, which make up 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively, of the fund. These sectors typically provide higher income but may be underrepresented in the fund. As you become more comfortable with investing, you might consider adding individual stocks or sector-specific ETFs to enhance your portfolio.

Strategies for a successful investment journey

Entering the market, especially when the XWD ETF is trading at an all-time high, can be intimidating. Adopting a dollar-cost averaging strategy may be the way to go to simplify your approach. By investing a fixed amount each month, you can buy more units when prices are lower and fewer units when prices rise. This method not only reduces the impact of market volatility but also allows you to build your investment over time.

In the long run, history shows that the stock market tends to rise, making it an attractive option for wealth accumulation. When the market corrects itself, savvy investors often seize the opportunity to buy more shares at discounted prices. While this strategy requires courage and conviction, it can lead to substantial gains over time.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Investing in a diversified ETF like the iShares MSCI World Index ETF can set beginners on the path to financial security. By understanding the market, employing smart strategies, and maintaining a long-term perspective, you can confidently embark on your investment journey.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock offers perhaps the most value and best long-term outlook for any investor looking to buy and hold…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Time to Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ made a major win from buying assets from Chevron stock. And yet, this company still seems to be on…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Stocks for Beginners

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for October

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most stable Canadian stocks to buy this month.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks That Show No Signs of Sinking

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks may already be up by over 40% in 2024, but don't let that scare you off…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Secure Your Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks may be some of the best long-term buys today for investors looking for safety, security, and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

Maximize Your $7,000 TFSA Limit in 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The 2024 TFSA limit is $7,000, the highest since the 2015 limit of $10,000. You could maximize this limit by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert! 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Perfect Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yield dividends aren't always filled with risk. And these high yielders could certainly be well worth it.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Immediately With Your $7,000 Room

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks provide stability and reliable dividends to grow your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Read more »