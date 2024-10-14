Member Login
Home » Investing » What Is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)?

What Is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)?

An AGI system would be capable of thinking and reasoning the way that humans do without the need for human inputs. But it presents some serious risks.

Posted by
Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. Our goal is to provide quality investing information to every Canadian. We reach millions of people around the globe every day through our premium investing solutions and free websites. Our Canadian authors have been featured in The Globe and Mail, BNN, Yahoo Finance, and many other financial publications.
Published
AI powered robotic finger touching human finger

The capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) are advancing at an incredible pace, but this technology revolution is still just starting to unfold. If massive leaps forward continue, it’s even possible that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could be created.

What Is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)?

Artificial general intelligence is a hypothetical AI technology that would be able to solve unfamiliar problems, learn, and incorporate new information into its processes without the need for human modifications or inputs. AGI is sometimes referred to as the Holy Grail of artificial intelligence.

In short, an AGI system would be capable of thinking and reasoning the way that humans do. With near-instantaneous access to an incredible array of information and the ability to perform advanced calculations at levels far exceeding human capacity, it would represent a completely new kind of intelligence.

When will AGI be possible?

AI tech is progressing rapidly, but it’s still not clear whether AGI is actually possible. While advanced AI chatbots, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Alphabet‘s (GOOGL 0.77%)(GOOG 0.83%) Bard, are capable of generating high-quality responses based on questions and prompts, these systems are considered chatbots, not actually AGIs.

If artificial general intelligence is possible to achieve, many experts anticipate that it will still take decades to develop. Others expect that it won’t arrive for another century.

It’s possible that AGI would usher in a new era of prosperity. But its hypothetical rise presents some incredible risk factors as well.

What are the risks posed by AGI?

If an artificial intelligence system were truly able to think for itself, the tech breakthrough would likely come with a wide array of complications and risks. An AGI could develop its own desires and value systems, and these might conflict with humanity. Given the current capabilities of existing AI systems, the possibility of technology reaching such an advanced level is a concerning prospect.

While guardrails could theoretically be put in place to help prevent artificial general intelligence from going rogue, the inherently adaptive and evolving nature of this hypothetical tech suggests that an AGI system could decide it didn’t want to be restricted. An artificial general intelligence tool could potentially find ways to break its constraints, opening the door for an incredibly advanced AI to act on its own accord.

What is an example of AGI?

While there are no known examples of artificial general intelligence currently in existence, there are many examples of sentient, highly advanced AGIs in fiction. Popular sci-fi franchises, including The Matrix and Terminator, take place in settings and timelines in which AGI systems have come into conflict with humanity — to devastating effect.

The potential dangers that could arise from artificial general intelligence are a recurring theme in science fiction, and the rapid evolution of AI technologies taking place today raises questions that evoke parallels to some of those dystopian stories. While artificial intelligence has incredible potential to do good in the world, this new technology frontier will likely have disruptive effects even if something as advanced as AGI is never created.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $61 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income is well within reach, especially when you have a solid dividend stock like this on hand.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and a shot at decent capital gains.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7000 in This Dividend Stock to Make $600 in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking to make monthly passive income? Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stock's 8.6% dividend yield could turn into a steady stream of…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Investing

3 Top Stocks to Buy in October for Value-Hunting Canadians

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy long-term growth potential and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Soar in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stocks that create perfect passive income? This TFSA dream team is the perfect portfolio just waiting to happen.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy for its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges after its U.S. AML settlement, TD Bank’s 5% dividend yield, alongside these factors, make it an attractive…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Tire Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Canadian Tire may have a current dividend yield of 4.4%, but that's not the only reason to buy the high-quality…

Read more »