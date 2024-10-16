Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $480 in Annual Passive Income

Passive income can significantly enhance your financial stability, allowing you to enjoy life without the constant grind of a nine-to-five job. One of the most effective avenues for generating passive income is through dividend investing.

Unlike traditional stocks that rely on price appreciation, dividend stocks reward investors with regular cash payments. This income can help cover living expenses, fund investments, or provide a cushion for retirement. What makes dividend stocks especially appealing is their potential for growth — many of these companies consistently increase their payouts, creating a reliable income stream.

The power of reliable dividends

When considering dividend stocks, it’s crucial to focus on companies with a strong history of stable payouts. While dividend cuts can occur, especially in highly-uncertain markets, a well-chosen dividend stock can offer a more stable return compared to non-dividend-paying stocks. In fact, a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks tends to be less susceptible to market fluctuations.

Most dividend stocks pay out quarterly, but some offer monthly, semi-annual, or annual distributions, providing investors with various options for income frequency. Due to recent interest rate cuts, many investors are turning their attention to high-yield dividend stocks.

With the best one-year guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) rates hovering around 4%, capital has flowed to relatively high-yield dividend stocks like Exchange Income (TSX:EIF). Over the past year, EIF has risen about 23%, delivering impressive total returns nearing 28%.

Exchange Income

Despite its rising stock price, Exchange Income still offers a nice dividend yield of about 4.8%, trading at $54.91 per share at the time of writing. Analysts project that the stock is currently undervalued by around 14%, with a 12-month upside potential of roughly 17%.

When combined with its reliable dividend, the total return over the next year is estimated to be close to 22%. For a $10,000 investment at this price point, that translates to annual passive income of just over $480.

Since 2004, Exchange Income has consistently provided dependable monthly payouts — either maintaining or increasing its dividends annually. With a 10-year dividend growth rate of 4.2%, this stock is an example of reliability in dividend investing. Over the past decade, it has outperformed the Canadian stock market, delivering annualized total returns of 20.6% compared to the market’s 9.3%, as shown by YCharts.

EIF and XIU 10-year Total Return Level data by YCharts

Weighing the risks

While Exchange Income presents a nice passive income opportunity, it’s essential for investors to be aware of its inherent risks. Historical data shows that the stock has exhibited higher volatility than the broader Canadian market.

In particular, during bear markets, the stock price can face significant downward pressure, impacting its cash flows. As an industrial stock, Exchange Income is sensitive to economic downturns, which can affect its profitability and dividend stability.

Exchange Income acquires businesses in the aerospace and aviation, and manufacturing sectors. Currently, it has 19 subsidiaries that generate diverse streams of cash flows. Its growth strategy hinges on finding fitting acquisitions and its subsidiaries operating well. The overall health of the industries these businesses serve will play a critical role in the company’s business results.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Investing $10,000 in Exchange Income stock yields around $480 in passive income, making it a good candidate for investors seeking dividend income. With a solid history of reliable payouts and the potential for capital appreciation, it stands out in the current market landscape. However, prospective investors should carefully consider both the potential rewards and risks associated with this stock.