Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Massive Demand for Senior Housing

2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Massive Demand for Senior Housing

Here are two top Canadian stocks investors may want to consider, as ways to play surging senior housing demand domestically.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Canada is among the major global markets seeing surging housing demand for senior citizens. That makes sense, as demographic shifts continue, and the country’s population ages into retirement at a rapid clip.

Now, Canada is among the advanced economies that are focused more on immigration than many of its counterparts, and that could lead to better growth over the medium term if these trends continue. But for those native-born Canadians out there who aren’t having kids, the economic model that’s in place may be one that will be hard to call “sustainable” over the long term, when it comes time for the younger Millennial and Gen Z generations to retire.

With that said, investors looking to take advantage of an aging demographic in Canada do have options to invest in these trends. Here are two ways to play the rise in demand for senior housing in Canada right now.

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Based in Mississauga, Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is among the leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) involved in providing senior housing and related services to folks across Canada and in the United States.

The company indirectly owns, operates, and manages retirement and long-term care facilities for senior citizens, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care facilities. These facilities are integral pieces to the senior housing discussion, and rising demand has been one of the key drivers of this stock’s recent outperformance (see chart above).

With more than 25,000 residences in Canada, Chartwell is among the market leaders in Canada, and is positioned for growth as the Canadian population continues to age. Particularly focused on growth, Chartwell is increasingly looking to expand into the B.C. market, a move many investors seem to believe will pay off over the long-term. The company has recently agreed to issue $300 million in additional equity to support these initiatives, something the market appears to like given the upside of these expansion plans.

Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is another top publicly traded REIT focused on senior housing, with a disproportionate focus on the Ontario market. The company manages and operates 82 senior housing facilities and 12 facilities belonging to third parties in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. 

Sienna is one of the largest owners and operators of senior living facilities, with 93 high-quality residences. Under the brand ‘Aspira’, the company offers a variety of living arrangements, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, independent supportive living, and long-term care. Sienna sets itself apart from its competitors by providing a range of care facilities, including government-paid full nursing care and paid-assisted living care in Canada. 

I tend to think this model is one that many investors may like more than Chartwell’s, and that explains the company’s relative outperformance over the past five years. This is a stock that’s now not far off from its all-time high, and a move toward $20 per share would bring this stock into spitting distance of this target. For now, it appears many investors are bullish on the company’s prospects, as lower interest rates have also juiced this sector considerably in Canada.

We’ll have to see how things play out for both operators, but I do think investors looking for more holistic exposure to this space may want to consider Sienna over Chartwell. For now, this is a sector I’ll be keeping a close eye on, and I intend to provide updates on these companies moving forward as the environment shifts and changes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

The 5.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one area of the market due for immense growth in Canada, it's this industry set to explode.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

Is Granite REIT Stock a Buy for its 4.3% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Button

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) has a high yield, but is it a buy?

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's make a passive income portfolio that lasts, with these top-notch dividend stocks to start you off.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three price-friendly stocks are the smartest buys for income-focused investors today.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Canadians should highly consider solid stocks to buy and hold in their TFSAs to target significant long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Restaurant Brands International Stock Be in 1/3/5 years?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains a top option for long-term investors to consider right now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 in Passive Income Every Month?

| Andrew Button

Investing a substantial sum will get you about $500 in dividends per month.

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Here’s The Average TFSA Balance at Age 44 in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you worry that your TFSA balance is too small, consider investing in this fund.

Read more »