Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Hidden Gem Stocks to Watch in October

2 Hidden Gem Stocks to Watch in October

Many stocks that are flying under the radar are there for a good reason. But sometimes, you find something interesting.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

On the hunt for value? There are multiple types of undersold stocks. Some might be actively ignored and avoided by investors because of a significant underlying issue. Others might simply not gain enough attention and momentum to sell an adequate number of shares in a given period. This is an important distinction because many undersold stocks are undersold for a valid reason, and it might be wise to stay away from them.

But others, particularly the ignored ones, might include some promising picks, i.e., hidden gems that can help your capital shine.

A healthcare stock

Before cannabis stocks took over the healthcare sector and started representing a significant slice of it, companies like Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO) reigned in this relatively erratic sector (more accurately, it was the predecessor company to the current Bausch + Lomb). The stock was once one of the most valuable companies in Canada, but some legal trouble a few years back caused it to lose most of its valuation.

There were several dark phases between then and where the company stands now. It’s not in a promising position per se, but now giants like Blackstone and TPG are eyeing the company as a potential acquisition. It makes sense, as Bausch + Lomb is one of the most prominent names in the eye-care segment of the healthcare market, with several prominent products to its name.

The result of this potential buyout news is that the stock — which had been mostly ignored by investors — jumped more than 33% in a matter of weeks. The growth has plateaued for now, but the stock is still worth considering.

A REIT

The TSX is home to many promising real estate investment trusts (REIT) and strangely enough, one of the best ones has properties almost exclusively in the U.S. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) has a portfolio of about 115 retail properties with an asset value of around $2.4 billion. They are spread out in 23 states, and 95% of the portfolio is anchored by grocery businesses.

The evergreen nature of the grocery business and its relative immunity to weak economies and bear markets are reason enough to consider this REIT. However, a far more compelling reason for buying this REIT is its impressive 8.3% yield. A healthy Funds From Operations (FFO) payout ratio of 74.2% (in the last quarter) endorses the financial health of its payouts.

The REIT has sustained its payouts for at least a decade. The yield is impressive and financially sound. There is practically no potential for capital appreciation with this investment, but considering its performance over the past few years, the REIT may at least sustain your capital investment and prevent you from incurring a significant loss over a long period.

Foolish takeaway

These two hidden gems are worth looking into, albeit for different reasons. The Bausch + Lomb is a relatively time-sensitive investment because once a definitive decision is made about an acquisition, the stock may shoot up virtually overnight. You can take your time with the REIT and even wait for a price dip to buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Stocks You’ll Want in Your TFSA for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

A fixed dividend income is vulnerable to inflation even if it's made up of very generously yielding stocks. That's where…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Little-Known Tax Breaks You Might Be Able to Claim in 2024

| Andrew Button

Most Canadians know that by contributing to an RRSP, you can save on taxes. Here are other tips.

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock doesn't just have a strong monthly dividend -- it also has an excellent future outlook.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize Your CPP Benefits and Boost Your Retirement Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians receiving the average CPP benefit have ways to augment the pension and boost retirement income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right buy-and-forget stocks for your RRSP can enormously impact the growth rate and final size of your final…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Consumer Stocks to Buy Now for Solid Returns

| Joey Frenette

This Canadian consumer stock can weather all sorts of storms.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer a balanced mix of stability, income, and growth potential – making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »