Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy BCE Stock

Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy BCE Stock

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and its massive 8.6% dividend yield look tempting, but risks remain as we head into the year’s end.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Sliced pumpkin pie

Source: Getty Images

I’m no chaser of ridiculously high dividend yields, especially in an environment where risk-free yields are still somewhat generous. That said, when it comes to telecom titan BCE (TSX:BCE), which now commands a yield comfortably above the 8.5% level, I can’t help but keep watch of the name as management does its best to turn the tides in a rather rough environment for the nation’s top telecoms. With BCE shares down almost 37% from its short-lived early-2022 highs, questions linger as to how the nearly $42 billion juggernaut can get back on its two feet again.

BCE stock’s yield is now above 8.5%!

Undoubtedly, whenever yields eclipse the 8% mark, you could be walking into a value trap and setting yourself up for disappointment once a dividend cut is dealt out. When it comes to BCE, I think the odds of a dividend reduction are relatively low over the medium term, especially following recent budget cuts and continued rate cuts from the Bank of Canada (they delivered a huge 50-basis-point cut just last week).

While BCE’s dividend is incredibly bountiful, I have concerns about the heavy debt load, which may become less manageable over time. Unless the company can get earnings back on the growth track, the dividend’s footing stands to get a bit wobbly every year that goes by. That said, if things go right for the telecom titan, dip-buyers who step in here may just be able to “lock in” that massive 8.6% dividend yield alongside any capital gains that could accompany a march toward the stock’s prior all-time highs.

BCE stock: The falling knife that could be hard to catch

Of course, those who attempted to catch a bottom in the falling knife have been knicked thus far. As investors lose confidence in the firm and its ability to turn the ship around, however, I must say I’m a fan of the risk/reward trade-off, especially if the Bank of Canada continues cutting into rates aggressively.

Not only does BCE need to spend a great deal to upgrade its network, but it also has to service a significant debt load. As rates fall, the pressures could gradually lift, allowing BCE to maintain its dividend as it makes its return to growth. Additionally, I’d look for BCE’s massive restructuring effort to help shore up enough financial flexibility to stabilize the dividend while it bets big on the long-term opportunity to be had in wireless.

At the time of writing, shares of the telecom giant do not look cheap at 21.4 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). Despite the nasty plunge behind it, the stock is still far from a great value for investors hoping to score a margin of safety.

The bottom line

Only time will tell how BCE rises from its multi-year funk. Either way, conservative income investors should proceed cautiously with the name and insist on a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach, which entails buying the stock incrementally over time.

That way, one won’t be forced to “catch a bottom” in a stock that could easily hit new lows over the coming quarters. Either way, BCE stock stands out as a name that’s better bought on the way up than the way down unless, of course, you’re keen on scoring the colossal yield.

In any case, I think there’s a good chance BCE stock will be above $50 per share in a year from now. The tailwind of lower rates and the firm’s commitment to improving its cost structures may be enough to power the ultimate comeback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are the risky investments that many think they are. Which is why we're focusing on the…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to invest in a single, risky, high-yield dividend stock. An ETF can provide the best answer to…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Diversify your portfolio with these safe Canadian utility stocks, plus one more diversified play.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Investing

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit

| Andrew Walker

It is possible to reduce risk and boost yield with this TFSA strategy.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock looks pretty enticing with a 7% dividend yield. But what else should investors consider?

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Investing

Canadian Agricultural Stocks to Buy Now for Growth

| Demetris Afxentiou

These 2 ag stocks are worth a look, not only for their defensive positions, but also superb long-term growth potential.

Read more »