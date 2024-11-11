Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock Right Now

Due to regulatory challenges, TD Bank is currently heavily discounted and fluctuating compared to instead of being bullish, like its peers. But it’s not a top dividend choice right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian financial index has been rising rapidly for the last several months, and one of the key drivers behind this growth is the banks. They have significant weight in the sector, and most of them have been rising at a powerful pace. TD Bank (TSX:TD) is the only exception. The bank stock actually fell last month due to its legal challenges.

Its fundamental strengths give us hope that the bank will bounce back and there might be minimal long-term damages from an investment perspective. It’s also attractive right now from a dividend perspective, thanks to its discount because the other giants in the banking sector currently offer shrunken yields. Still, another dividend giant might be a much better buy than TD Bank.

A telecom giant

Unlike the banking sector, where only a single bank is battling legal/regulatory trouble, the telecom sector as a whole is facing a problem. A regulatory directive and other organic variables caused the entire sector to suffer, including giants like Telus (TSX:T). The company is down 39% from its five-year peak, the second-highest discount among the three telecom giants in Canada.

This slump is, ironically, the main reason to consider this stock instead of TD Bank. It has pushed Telus’s yield up to 7.4%. This is more than 2% higher than TD Bank. Both are aristocrats, and there are currently no signs that might indicate the company’s decision to stop its dividend growth, let alone suspending or slashing the payouts.

Another reason is recovery. Telus and other telecom giants might experience a resurgence, and at its heavily discounted state, Telus might experience a higher level of growth, which would result in better gains for its investors.

Opportunities

One opportunity that not just Telus but all telecom giants in the country might benefit from is the Internet of Things (IoT). More IoT devices in the market would mean increased requirements for wireless services (5G and others). IoT devices might significantly increase the amount of bandwidth being consumed and hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of new connections.

However, Telus has a few other opportunities. It’s one of the leaders in the home security industry already, and it can expand this to include a wider range of smart home services and products. It’s also investing heavily in telehealth, which may see significant traction in the coming years.

These opportunities can help Telus grow organically and financially, making its dividends even more financially secure than they currently are and might result in significant stock growth.

Foolish takeaway

Telus is not in the top 5G stock in Canada, but it’s currently the most appealing dividend giant among the three telecom leaders in the country. The yield and 19 years of consecutive dividend growth are reasons enough to buy it over TD Bank, but if it also starts a recovery journey and gets into long-term bullish momentum, it would also be an excellent investment from a capital-appreciation perspective.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

7.4% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Buy This Dividend Stock for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock not only has a top dividend yield, it's offering decades of income for investors right now!

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to easy wins, goeasy stock is one of the easiest with growth under its belt, and even…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right This Moment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are already strong but have multiple channels creating even more growth for the future.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 9.22% Dividend Stock Pays Out Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock already has a solid base, but there's likely to be even more growth in the years to…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

There are many dividend stocks worth considering right now, but three stand out if you have a modest amount of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are most likely to pay, maintain, and even increase their distributions over time.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn $5,000 Every Year Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can consider owing TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge at its current valuation.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6.1 Percent

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), and a high-yield REIT stand out as top Canadian dividend stocks…

Read more »