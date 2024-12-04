Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Growth Star Perfect for a TFSA

1 Dividend Growth Star Perfect for a TFSA

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is a fantastic rail play that’s looking too cheap to pass up for investors focused on landing cheap deals for the new year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

With all the chatter about questionable valuations and the relative lack of market corrections, it’s certainly tempting to sit on one’s hand and keep one’s latest 2024 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contributions in high-interest savings. As for investing ideas, perhaps put them on ice until the next inevitable 10–20% market drawdown finally does hit.

Indeed, we didn’t have a big one in 2024, and while there’s a good chance one may be in the cards for 2025, there’s also a possibility that those waiting in cash could be stuck in without a market correction to put it to work for another year.

Indeed, valuations have gone up quite a bit, but that alone may not be enough to push stocks into a correction of sorts. Further, the Trump presidency seems to have brought forth a wave of retail enthusiasm. Despite higher share prices, investors seem more than willing to pay an above-average valuation multiple for entry into some of the U.S. markets’ hottest names. Whether that’s a red flag for value investors, though, remains to be seen.

Here in Canada, many names are heating up, but with a greater abundance of deals and yields, I still think there are opportunities to snag a fairly priced stock right now.

Stop waiting for a correction. Invest and be ready to respond should it happen.

Even if a correction were to begin in the days and weeks after you’ve bought, you can always add to a position on weakness. Further, I think a strong case could be made that the following names could be dealt relatively less damage in case of a painful broader market pullback.

Remember, just because a market is overdue for a correction doesn’t mean it becomes even more overdue in the new year if no crisis has a chance to reveal itself. Of course, when a stock is running hot, the next pullback could be made much more violent once a crisis event finally happens.

In any case, I think it makes sense to consider buying some of the interesting names on the TSX Index before it can heat up further and valuations become that much loftier than they are now, perhaps on the back of bullish new drivers in the new year.

CN Rail

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stands out as a terrific bargain buy while it’s going for 18.8 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), with a dividend that’s still close to 2.2%. Indeed, CN Rail has an expansive network that makes it virtually untouchable from potential rivals in the transportation scene.

Despite lingering headwinds, I view CNR stock as a severely undervalued bargain compared to its top peer, CPKC or CP Rail (TSX:CP), which could suffer a drastic valuation reset on the back of potential Trump tariffs.

Either way, I’d much rather be in CNR stock at a considerable discount than CPKC, especially if investors are still overrating and overvaluing CPKC’s U.S.-Canada-Mexico network. I think they are.

Either way, CNR stock stands out as the relatively safer bet as the firm takes steps to drive efficiencies ahead of what could be a comeback year of sorts. Of course, tariffs will still take some wind out of CN’s back. But with lower expectations and relatively less cross-border exposure than CPKC, I’d argue CNR stock is the better, safer bet for new TFSA investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Close Out 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Waste Connections and GFL Environmental are two top TSX stocks positioned to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian stocks have a growing earnings base, which will support their high dividend payments in 2025.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? Now’s the Time for These 2 Resilient TSX Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

While speculation about Trump’s tariffs is causing ripples across the market, these two fundamentally strong TSX stocks still offer a…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Maximum Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock is a strong option when you're seeking out what to put your TFSA contribution room towards. Let's get…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Verizon: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Verizon and Telus are two dividend stocks that offer shareholders tasty yields in 2024. But which stock is a better…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock(s) Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to own a few magnificent TSX dividend stocks? Here are two that trade at discount levels you will regret…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Here are three top dividend stocks you can double up on, given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and…

Read more »