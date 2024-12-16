Member Login
Think You Know Coca-Cola? Here's 1 Little-Known Fact You Can't Overlook

Coca Cola is a highly popular blue chip U.S. dividend stock. Use this trick to find out if it’s undervalued or not.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Here are some investing tidbits about Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) that most people already know: it’s a dividend king with an impressive 62 consecutive years of dividend increases. KO’s 11 stock splits have turned 1 share from 1919 into 9,216 by 2012. And let’s not forget its robust 22.45% profit margin, fueled by the “Coca-Cola System,” which sells syrup to bottlers holding exclusive territories.

I’m not here to rehash all that – it’s been analyzed to death. Instead, today I’ll leave you with one simple valuation metric you can use to determine whether Coca-Cola stock is trading at a fair value. Don’t use it as your sole basis for buying or selling, but think of it as a signal to decide whether it’s worth digging deeper.

How to make the forward P/E ratio useful again

You’re probably familiar with the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio – it’s a simple metric that shows how much you’re paying for every dollar of projected earnings over the next year. For example, Coca-Cola’s forward P/E ratio is currently 21.2. This means that, all else being equal, investors are willing to pay $21.23 for every $1 of earnings the company is expected to generate.

But don’t stop there. By taking the inverse of the forward P/E ratio, you arrive at the earnings yield, which shows how much return you’re getting for every dollar invested. For Coca-Cola, the earnings yield right now is 4.7%. In simple terms, this indicates that for every $100 you invest in the stock, the company is projected to generate $4.70 in earnings over the next year.

How can you use this? Compare it to the latest 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, currently sitting at 4.2%. Right now, Coca-Cola’s earnings yield is higher, which suggests the stock could offer better returns than a risk-free Treasury bond. This isn’t a guarantee that the stock is undervalued, but it’s a strong signal that warrants further investigation into whether Coca-Cola could be a good buy.

How to invest in Coca-Cola

A straightforward way to invest in Coca-Cola is by converting Canadian dollars (CAD) to U.S. dollars (USD) in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). An RRSP is a tax-advantaged account in Canada where you can grow your investments tax-deferred until withdrawal.

Holding Coca-Cola shares directly in your RRSP means you won’t lose 15% of your dividends to foreign withholding tax. Interactive Brokers offers a cost-effective currency conversion option, and if you earn in USD like I do, you can deposit it directly into your RRSP, avoiding currency conversion entirely.

What if you prefer a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or don’t have access to a broker with cheap currency conversion? You can invest in Coca-Cola through a Canadian Depositary Receipt (CDR). CDRs allow you to own fractional shares of foreign companies like Coca-Cola in CAD.

While the Coca-Cola CDR (NEOE:COLA) charges up to a 0.5% annual currency hedging fee and still incurs a 15% dividend withholding tax, it can still be a better option than paying a 1.5% FX fee on a direct purchase.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

