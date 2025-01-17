Member Login
What to Know About Canadian Utilities Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Utilities Stocks for 2025

Here are some quick facts you need to know before investing in the Canadian utility sector.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Have you ever heard the term “widows and orphans stocks?” It originated decades ago to describe investments considered so safe and reliable that they were suitable even for the most risk-averse investors.

Utility stocks are a prime example—favourites of grandparents, pension funds, and anyone seeking steady income with lower volatility than the market.

That said, there’s actually a surprising amount of variety and complexity in this space. It’s not as simple as buying shares in whatever company sends you a bill for gas or electricity each month.

Here’s my five-minute, two-part guide to investing in Canadian utility stocks in 2025.

Understanding the utility business model

If you can grasp the core of how utilities operate, you’ll be able to approach utility investing far more intelligently. At their heart, utilities operate with an asymmetric risk-return dynamic: slow, steady growth on the one hand and the looming possibility of a total wipeout on the other.

Consider what a typical utility does: it delivers essential services like water, gas, or electricity to a population. However, what it can charge customers is tightly regulated. Rates are often capped and can only increase by a set percentage each year.

So, for a utility to grow, it must expand its rate base, meaning it needs more customers. To achieve this, utilities must build new infrastructure—power plants, transmission lines, or water systems in new areas.

This expansion requires substantial capital, and utilities usually take on debt to fund these projects. But here’s the catch: infrastructure takes years to build, and during that time, the utility is paying interest on its debt without any cash flow from those future customers.

If all goes well, the utility eventually generates steady, regulated income from these new customers. But when things go wrong—like cost overruns, natural disasters, regulatory setbacks, or delays—the utility can become overwhelmed by debt, forcing it to sell assets at fire-sale prices or, in worst cases, declare bankruptcy.

Understanding the different utility types

One of the most common mistakes I see new investors make is treating utilities as a monolithic sector. If you’re buying a broad ETF like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF (TSX:XUT), this approach might work since it gives you exposure to the whole sector.

But if you’re picking individual stocks, this mindset doesn’t hold up.

The utility sector is divided into three major categories: power generation, power transmission, and renewables (with a fourth for hybrids, which operate across two or more segments). Understanding this distinction is crucial because the risk profiles for each vary significantly.

If I had to rank these segments from least to most risky…

  1. Power transmission
    These are the least risky utilities, as they operate like toll roads for electricity. They own and maintain the infrastructure that delivers electricity from power plants to homes and businesses. Since their rates are regulated and relatively stable, their cash flows are predictable, but growth is limited to expanding their networks.
  2. Power generation
    These companies own power plants and are responsible for producing electricity. While their revenue depends on energy demand, which can fluctuate, the regulated nature of pricing provides a degree of stability. However, operational risks like plant failures or fuel price volatility can present challenges.
  3. Renewables
    The riskiest segment by far, renewables like wind and solar producers are subject to unpredictable factors like weather conditions, inconsistent government subsidies, and high upfront costs. While they have growth potential as the world transitions to green energy, the reliance on long-term contracts and policy support makes them volatile investments.

If you want exposure to the entire sector, you can opt for a hybrid utility, which combines the strengths and weaknesses of multiple segments, or stick with a sector ETF like XUT. But if you’re picking individual stocks, take the time to evaluate which segments align with your risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

