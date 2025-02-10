Member Login
Where to Invest Your 2025 TFSA Money for Total Returns

I like this diversified Fidelity ETF from a total returns perspective.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
I want to introduce some of the yield chasers among my readers to the concept of total returns.

The short version? Stop focusing on how much income you get from investments. The only thing that truly matters is total return—which comes from both dividends and share price appreciation. Why?

Because if you maximize total returns, you can sell shares whenever you need income. It’s just math. Dividends aren’t free money— all else being equal, they reduce a company’s share price by the amount paid out.

So, if I were investing a $7,000 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution for total return, here’s what I would do.

Focus on maximum diversification

I want growth, but I want sustainable growth—so that means no going all in on a single stock or sector like tech.

Instead, I want a mix of different asset classes from various geographies and sectors. For stocks, that means small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies from countries all over the world, spread across all 11 stock market sectors.

I also want some bonds in the mix. They help reduce risk without dragging down returns too much. A combination of government and corporate bonds provides balance, ensuring stability during market downturns.

Finally, I want some alternative asset classes—notably crypto. I know opinions are divided, but in my view, a small 2-5% allocation doesn’t hurt. It’s a hedge against missing out on future upside and prevents FOMO if crypto markets rally.

The only ETF that fits the bill

The only ETF that ticks all these boxes for me is Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (NEOE:FGRO).

This ETF starts with 82% in stocks from the U.S., Canada, and international markets. These stocks are divided into four investing styles—momentum, low volatility, value, and qualityto provide greater diversification.

Then, 15% is allocated to Canadian and global bonds, which helps reduce risk while slightly increasing income.

To top it off, 3% is allocated to cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, adding a small but meaningful boost to long-term returns without overwhelming the portfolio.

All this comes at a 0.42% expense ratio, and historically, FGRO has delivered a 13.14% annualized return over the past three years—beating competitors from Vanguard and iShares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

