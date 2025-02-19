Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

These two growth stocks are some of the best in Canada, and both trade ultra-cheap, making them some of the very best to buy right now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

There’s no question that there’s been a significant divergence in stocks on the TSX in recent months. Some companies have been performing extremely well, while others continue to trade cheaply. However, with interest rates widely expected to continue declining, many of these discounts won’t last much longer. So, if you’re looking for high-quality growth stocks to buy, right now is one of the best opportunities to take advantage.

Why now is the time to buy high-quality growth stocks?

Lower interest rates typically drive the price of growth stocks higher because they reduce the cost of borrowing, which generally leads to an improvement in profitability for most businesses and, in turn, makes future earnings more attractive to investors.

In addition, many growth stocks often rely on borrowing to fund the expansion of their operations.

Therefore, when interest rates are high, debt is more expensive, limiting how quickly or aggressively these companies can grow. However, as interest rates begin to decline, borrowing becomes cheaper, allowing businesses to invest more in growth initiatives without significantly impacting their bottom line.

In addition to the microeconomic impact it has on individual companies, lower interest rates also impact how growth stocks are valued.

Typically, growth stocks trade based on their future earnings potential. Therefore, when interest rates are high, investors discount those future earnings more heavily, making the growth stocks cheaper and making it an ideal time for long-term investors to buy.

However, when interest rates decline, the discount shrinks, making those same future earnings look more valuable today, which pushes stock prices higher.

It’s also worth noting that lower interest rates tend to push investors out of fixed-income assets like bonds and into riskier assets like stocks, adding more demand to the market. Combine that with improving business conditions, and growth stocks often see some of the biggest gains when rates start dropping.

So, if you’ve got cash on the sidelines that you’re looking to invest, here are two of the best and most undervalued growth stocks to buy now.

Two no-brainer companies to buy right now

If you’re looking for two of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now that have both significant long-term growth potential yet also trade at the bottom of their 52-week ranges, InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), are among the best.

Currently, InterRent trades nearly 33% off its 52-week high, which is a significant discount for a top residential REIT that has repeatedly proven how well it can grow shareholder value.

For years, InterRent has done an incredible job acquiring new apartment properties for its portfolio and investing in upgrading its older units in order to increase the rental revenue it generates rapidly.

Therefore, while it trades off its highs like many of its peers, in large part due to higher interest rates, it’s easily one of the best growth stocks to buy right now.

Not only have its operations hardly been impacted, with revenue still estimated by analysts to grow over the coming years, but in addition, it currently trades at a forward price-to-funds-from-operations (P/FFO) ratio of just 15.2 times, which is significantly below its five and 10-year averages of 24.2 and 22.5 times, respectively.

Meanwhile, despite being one of the top long-term growth stocks to buy for years now, Alimentation Couche-Tard is also trading at the bottom of its 52-week range and nearly 20% off its 52-week high.

For years Couche-Tard, an owner of gas stations and convenience stores, has been one of the best and most consistent growth stocks you could buy. It’s grown both by acquisition and organically, rapidly increasing its sales and scaling its costs to increase profitability.

In fact, the stock more than doubled its revenue from roughly $34 billion in 2016 to just shy of $70 billion in 2023, which is rapid growth for such a large company.

More importantly, though, over that stretch, it increased its net income from just $1.19 billion to $3.15 billion, a jump of 165% in just seven short years.

Therefore, while one of the best and most reliable growth stocks on the TSX trades so cheaply, it’s certainly a no-brainer stock to buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

RRSP Investors: How to Reduce Your Tax Bill in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian retirees should consider holding a diversified portfolio of ETFs and growth stocks in the RRSP.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) are looking good in 2025.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

What to Know About Canadian Growth Stocks for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the outlook for Canadian growth stocks in 2025 and where two particular names could be headed based…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX close ended fund has been paying a steady $0.10 share distribution for a decade now.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover three top financial stocks poised for growth in 2025—offering strong earnings, dividends, and market opportunities for Canadian investors

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Yield Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Staying invested is oftentimes the best game plan.

Read more »