Member Login
Home » Investing » Following Bill Ackman: 2 Canadian Stocks That Caught the Billionaire’s Eye

Following Bill Ackman: 2 Canadian Stocks That Caught the Billionaire’s Eye

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) and another Ackman-owned Canadian stock are worth buying right now.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman has taken a liking to quite a few Canadian stocks over the past several years. Undoubtedly, he’s a billionaire hedge fund legend who’s been known to have a rather concentrated portfolio of around 10 stocks, give or take a few. Indeed, with three TSX-traded names in the Pershing Square portfolio, it’s hard to ignore Canada’s influence on the legendary portfolio. While there may be more value on this side of the border at any given time, I think that the combination of a strong U.S. dollar and a weak Canadian dollar could further bolster the case for big-league American investors to jump right into some of Canada’s best stocks.

In this piece, we’ll look at a pair of stocks that Pershing Square picked up in recent years. At these levels, I believe they still trade at relatively attractive valuations as we head past the midpoint of the first quarter of 2025.

Indeed, January passed by so incredibly quickly, and while the latter half of the quarter could be a tad rougher as Trump tariffs begin to come online (or not), I still think the following names are great buys for the next five to seven years out.

Without further ado, consider the following Ackman-owned names that are worth following him into, even if it means paying a much higher price of admission. Do note that these are two of three TSX names in the Pershing Square portfolio as of the time of this writing.

Brookfield Corp.

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) has grown to become one of the largest Pershing Square holdings, with shares gaining more than 50% in the past year. Indeed, the alternative asset manager still looks to be trading at an attractive multiple despite going parabolic almost one year ago. At the time of writing, shares still go for less than 16 times forward price to earnings (P/E) — a really low price to pay for one of the hottest new momentum plays in Canada. Of course, 2025 has been met with somewhat tougher sledding, with shares retreating around 7% off recent highs.

With robust demand for real, cash-generating infrastructure assets and an emphasis on AI investments moving forward, I view BN stock as a winner that can keep winning for investors for years. Perhaps this Pershing Square holding is the best Canadian name in the basket if you’re looking for the perfect combination of value and share price momentum. Despite recent outperformance, I still view Mr. Market as discounting the name, especially relative to its peers in the alternative asset management waters.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

CP Rail (TSX:CP) is the Canadian railway that Bill Ackman and his team are back in, likely for the long haul. Indeed, Ackman made big money in the name in the past, way back when he was more of an activist investor.

Though he’s less active, I think that his investment in CP is one that could pay huge dividends for years to come, as the benefits from the Kansas City Southern acquisition separate the railway from the pack. At more than $111 per share, shares are a tad pricey, though, going for around 27.9 times trailing P/E. My take? Look for a tariff-induced dip before jumping in. With a growing dividend (just a 0.67% yield, however), CP stands out as one of those names to hold for decades at a time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's had its ups and downs, but WELL Health stock is making a comeback in a big way among AI…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m All In on Aritzia and BlackBerry Stock for the Next 10 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Canadian growth stocks like Aritzia and BlackBerry have the potential to multiply your hard-earned savings in the long…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

These positive factors could help Canadian growth stocks like Aritzia and Metro continue climbing in the coming years.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian stocks offer a lot in today's market, but which offer the most?

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Paid Out Record Dividends in 2024

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Two energy stocks have been rewarding shareholders as oil and gas prices remained strong and their operations remained lean.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Outlook for CIBC Stock in 2025

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock looks like a great bargain for 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the top TSX stocks to buy right now? Here are my top three stocks…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

Top TFSA Stocks to Buy Now for Canadian Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three defensive stocks could be ideal additions to your TFSA in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »