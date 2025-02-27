Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Champions to Earn Reliable Monthly Income

3 Dividend Champions to Earn Reliable Monthly Income

The following three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates six times in a row, with the benchmark interest rates falling to 3%. Amid falling interest rates, investors should look to invest in quality dividend stocks that offer monthly payouts to boost their passive income. Against this backdrop, here are my three top picks.

Sienna Senior Living

Amid the aging population and rising income levels, the demand for senior services, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care, is growing. So, I chose Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) as my first pick. The company reported an impressive third-quarter performance, with its topline and total adjusted net operating income growing by 12.5% and 14.8%, respectively. Solid occupancy rates, annual rental rate increases, increased revenue from care and ancillary services, and higher government funding drove its financials.

Moreover, the Markham-based company has raised around $295 million by issuing additional shares and unsecured debenture. It expects to utilize the net proceeds from these fundings to support its growth initiatives and refinancing. In October, it acquired four new, high-quality properties in Western Canada and is also working on acquiring the remaining 30% stake in Nicola Lodge — a 256-bed long-term-care community in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. These growth initiatives could support the company’s financial growth and future dividend payouts. Meanwhile, it currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.078/share, translating into a healthy forward dividend yield of 5.93%.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top monthly-playing dividend stock to have in your portfolio due to its consistent dividend growth and high yield. Supported by its healthy financials, the company has paid $2.2 billion in dividends since January 2013 and has repurchased shares worth $742 million since May 2017. The company expects its 2024 production to be around 174,000 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), higher than its earlier guidance and 13% year-over-year growth.

Moreover, the Calgary-based oil and gas production company has planned to invest around $1.1-$1.2 billion this year, strengthening its production capacity. Meanwhile, it expects its 2025 production to be between 176,000-180,000 boe/d, with the midpoint of the guidance representing a 2.3% increase from 2024 expected production. With a net debt of $1 billion, the company’s debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio stands at 0.5. Further, WCP has a healthy long-term growth potential, with its total production projected to reach 215,000 boe/d in the next five years.

Given its production growth, healthy oil and natural gas prices, and solid financial position, WCP is well-equipped to continue rewarding its shareholders with healthy dividends. It currently offers a juicy dividend yield of 7.51%, making it an ideal buy.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Another monthly dividend stock I am bullish on is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which operates 195 strategically located properties across major Canadian markets. Last week, the company reported an impressive fourth-quarter performance, with its same-property net operating income growing by 6%. It also leased 192,353 square feet of vacant space during the quarter, raising its occupancy rate to 98.7%. It renewed and extended around 91% of the leases maturing in 2024, with a solid 8.8% rental growth.

Amid these solid operational performances, its net rental income and others grew by 10.3% to $141.6 million during the quarter. Also, the REIT generated $122.12 million of cash from its operating activities, representing a 19.5% increase from the previous year. The company has a solid developmental pipeline with 59.1 million square feet of developmental permissions, with around one million square feet of site currently under construction. These developmental activities could support its financial growth growth and future dividend payouts. With a monthly payout of $0.1542/share, it offers a forward dividend yield of 7.34%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Value Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer everything from long-term growth to value and even income. So, what's the hold up?

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $113 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and monthly payouts. These stocks can help you earn over $113 in tax-free…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Better REIT: RioCan vs Choice Properties?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for income, the two largest REITs out there are a good place to start. But which edges…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

| Andrew Button

No matter what your contribution room, holding ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA is a…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Infrastructure Boom: Why Canadian Stocks Are Set for Decades of Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure remains a top area of growth for the future, and these Canadian stocks should seriously benefit.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turn $1K into tax-deferred cash flow with 3 forever REITs (up to 8.6% yield!)

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 24.8% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and will likely maintain its dividend-growth streak.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $3,480 of Income Every Year

| Puja Tayal

Can you earn regular income from stocks? Investing in the right stocks for the long term can get you a…

Read more »