Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your RRSP to Retire

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your RRSP to Retire

It takes $1.7 million to retire according to financial advisors. Can index funds like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) take you further?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

How much do you need in your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) to retire comfortably in 2025?

It’s a reasonable question to ask because if you don’t have an employer-sponsored pension, you are unlikely to cover your costs in retirement with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) alone. The average CPP benefit is approximately $700 while OAS pays $725 to those aged 65–74. The two benefits combined therefore do not even cover rent in large Canadian cities. It is possible to boost your CPP to $1,800 per month, but that entails delaying taking benefits until age 70 and earning maximum pensionable earnings.

Most Canadians can delay taking CPP until 70 if they have the will for it, but attaining maximum pensionable earnings depends on your level of career success, which is not something you can just snap your fingers and change.

So, absent a defined benefit plan, you’ll be needing some RRSP or TFSA savings to retire. In this article, I will explore exactly how much you’ll need according to financial advisors.

Between $750,000 and $1.7 million

According to estimates from various Canadian advisors and polls of Canadians, it takes between $750,000 and $1.7 million in savings to retire in Canada. The $750,000 estimate comes from a CIBC survey while the $1.7 million estimate comes from a Bank of Montreal survey (the latter was conducted more recently).

It’s not surprising that the range of estimates is so wide, as there are many different factors that go into determining whether you have enough to retire:

  • Home ownership. Do you rent or own your home? If you own your home, do you still have a mortgage? A mortgage-free homeowner usually has fewer recurring expenses than a renter, or a homeowner with a mortgage.
  • Home equity. Are you counting the wealth in your home as savings or not? If you don’t count it (i.e., restrict the term ‘savings’ to RRSPs, TFSAs, and cash), then a lower estimate is more accurate.
  • Where you live. Do you live in an expensive big city, or a cheap rural area? If it’s the former you may well need $1.7 million, if it’s the latter maybe $750,000 will suffice.
  • Tax sheltering. The TFSA’s tax shelter is more valuable than the RRSP’s tax deferment. Placing $750,000 entirely in a TFSA is likely adequate for most people. The same amount in an RRSP might not cut it.

How to grow your RRSP wealth

Regardless of how much you need to retire, it helps to save money and invest prudently in your RRSP, so that your money is there for you when you need it. The best way to do this is with exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are diversified investment portfolios that trade on the stock market. They eliminate the need for you to meticulously research individual companies and reduce your risk.

Take the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV), for example. ZDV is a diversified Canadian fund consisting of 50 dividend stocks. Its 3.8% yield is higher than average and can provide considerable passive income. The ETF has a relatively modest 0.39% management expense ratio. The number of holdings provides substantial diversification. And finally, as a Canada-only fund, its dividends are not subject to withholding taxes. Overall, this is a fund worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks might seem similar, but one offers way more risk while another offers pretty much nothing but…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s How to Meet the Average Retiree RRSP by 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't worry if you're not quite at the average mark and you're nearing 50. There are certainly ways to easily…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Top TSX Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best value stocks to buy this year? The market is full of great options right…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three premium Canadian dividend stocks I think long-term investors can safely own for the long term.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is ideal for those looking to gain some passive income that lasts – and in an industry…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Fast-Track Your Retirement With These Canadian Market Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

These top dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you retire early without worrying about short-term market volatility.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Retire Early With a TFSA and This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't make your life difficult. Grab a TFSA, a top dividend stock, and enjoy your retirement sooner!

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

From High-Flyer to Value Play, Will Cargojet Stock Ever Be Ready for Takeoff?

| Adam Othman

Buying a stock that has been bearish for years can require more than just a healthy risk tolerance; it requires…

Read more »