Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Telecom Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

2 Telecom Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Let’s compare Telus (TSX:T) and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) to see which may be the better telecom stock to buy.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

The telecommunications sector is one that’s looking much more attractive than it has in recent years. Not only are telecom stocks among the most consistent in their dividend stock peer group, but they’re also companies that operate in a relative oligopoly in Canada.

And given the necessity our smartphones play in our daily lives (and who can live without internet at home), the companies providing these back-end services have among the most robust cash flow streams out there. Indeed, I view the revenue and earnings of major Canadian telecom players in a similar way as I do to utilities. The only difference is I think many consumers would rather have their heat shut off than their phones.

In this new age world we live in, plenty of other tech stocks and growth names have outperformed the two telecom stocks I’m going to highlight below. But if we do see recessionary headwinds continue to unfold, these telecom giants could actually outperform in the quarters and years to come.

Telus

One of Canada’s largest telecom companies, Telus (TSX:T) remains a top pick of mine in this sector, and for good reason.

The company’s revenue growth continues to come in at a reasonable level, given the company’s size and cash flow profile. Growing nearly 4% a year, this is a slow and steady sort of name investors can rely on for a very meaningful 7.4% dividend yield.

Of course, with a dividend yield that high, investors are clearly pricing in a decent likelihood that Telus will have a harder time raising its dividend over time, given the capital-intensive nature of this business. That’s fair, and it’s a factor worth considering.

However, the company’s 5G rollout remains a key growth factor, as does its revenue growth potential in other verticals, mainly Telus’s burgeoning healthcare business. Over the long term, this is a top dividend stock, and I think it is worth buying on dips.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is another telecom stock I think is worth looking at for the company’s rather robust dividend yield, which is approaching 5%. Indeed, for investors seeking a telecom stock with robust dividend growth potential and a beaten-down valuation, this is a stock worth considering. At just 12 times earnings, it’s hard to argue that Rogers isn’t cheap here.

The telecom giant is now down nearly 50% from its most recent peak and could be due for continued selling pressure if these market headwinds pick up. That said, I view Rogers stock as one of those bond proxies that could really benefit from a declining interest rate environment.

Rogers’s relatively attractive valuation multiple and lower yield imply that investors believe this is a more stable pick. I tend to think that’s the case, and a balanced portfolio holding both these telecom stocks should perform well over the long term. That goes for dividend investors and those seeking meaningful total returns over the long term as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

If I Could Buy and Hold Only a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one industry that's already proven itself, it's this one. And this tech stock is proving again and again…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

What to Know About 2 Canadian Mining Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining stocks can be a strong investment, or a bit of a wild ride. So where do these two top…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

Made in Canada: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Tariff Tussle

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to own and support local Canadian companies? Here are three safe and solid dividend stocks to hold…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

How Low Can They Go? 1 Canadian Stock That’s a Ridiculous Deal Today

| Joey Frenette

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) stock looks like a dirt-cheap bargain as it sinks to all-time lows.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three monthly dividend stocks are prime options for investors wanting extra income while also getting some growth.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term stability? These defensive stocks can certainly get you there with solid earnings and future growth.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

| Adam Othman

These two energy stocks have increased payouts and have strong outlooks, making them potentially ideal picks for dividend investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

Despite ongoing uncertainty amid the tariff war with the U.S., these three TSX energy stocks can be strong long-term holdings…

Read more »