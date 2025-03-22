Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $1,000

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $1,000

Here are two of my top picks for entirely different reasons that every investor should consider for their self-directed portfolios right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is going through it right now, with the trade tensions caused by tariffs taking their toll on the economy. The Canadian government is responding to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods exported to the country by implementing its own tariffs on U.S. goods imported to Canada.

In recent weeks, the market has become volatile due to all the uncertainty. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, has been on a bit of a rollercoaster. As of this writing, the index is down by 4.21% from its 52-week high. This is after a sharp 2.4% uptick between March 13 and March 17.

Against this backdrop, investing $1,000 in the stock market can feel daunting. However, you can continue to invest in such market conditions as long as you learn to balance growth and stability.

Adding a high-growth stock might come with a significant risk of losses due to downturns in share prices. However, it can leave room for strong capital appreciation when the situation improves. You can balance the risk by choosing a reliable dividend stock with a recession-resistant track record to offset potential losses.

I will discuss two stocks that exemplify each category to balance high growth with stability in times of uncertainty.

A high-risk, high-reward stock to boost capital gains

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is undoubtedly one of the most exciting stocks on the TSX. The $178.45 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian e-commerce and tech industry has become a household name for many businesses worldwide. The e-commerce platform lets merchants of all sizes build an online presence, from digital storefronts to fulfillment, payment, and shipping services.

The business has expanded rapidly in the few years it has been a publicly traded company. For a time, it even became the largest Canadian stock in terms of market capitalization. A challenging time in 2022 for most of the tech sector and broader economy saw Shopify stock fall from grace. However, it is bouncing back strong of late.

Strong demand from merchants and better profitability means it is on the mend. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and Shopify’s embrace of the technology is making its offerings even better for merchants. While it remains a riskier investment than most, there is strong growth potential just across the horizon. It all depends on whether it sees strong tailwinds or choppy waters in the coming quarters.

A reliable dividend stock to steady the ship

I can confidently call Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock the easiest pick for income-focused investors who don’t mind boring investments. The $32.29 billion market capitalization utility holdings company owns and operates several electric and gas utility businesses across North America. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracted assets in highly regulated markets. This means cash flows rarely get as predictable and stable as they do with this company’s business model.

Fortis has also used its predictable cash flows to fund its dividends and continue growing them for the last 50 years. It has a reliable business model, strong demand for its services, and very little risk. As of this writing, it pays its shareholders dividends at a 3.80% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

You can get the best of both by splitting your $1,000 between Shopify and Fortis stock. Shopify can provide the high-growth potential that can boost capital gains in your self-directed portfolio as the Canadian tech sector booms. Fortis can provide stability through its boring price movements and reliable growth through virtually guaranteed shareholder dividends.

If you can stomach more risk, you can adjust your allocation in a 60-40 ratio in favour of Shopify. You can reverse the allocation ratio if you want to play it safer. The key to success is making well-informed decisions about how you put your money to work in the stock market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $1 Million TFSA Starting With Just $10,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two established, high-yield dividend stocks can help turn a small seed capital into a million-dollar TFSA.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of FIE You Should Own to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This monthly-paying dividend ETF is simple to understand.

Read more »

Investing

BCE vs. High-Yield REITs: Better Passive-Income Bet for Retirees?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another great income play are fit for investors this spring.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For value, income, and long-term growth, check out these top five dividend stocks.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in a Trade War

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) could still do well in a turbulent 2025.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I Think Everyone Should Buy – Every Time They Dip 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip in the right stocks can accelerate your returns. Here’s a way to choose the right stock to…

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Buy WELL Health Stock Right Now

| Adam Othman

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock might be on the downturn right now, but a bargain for value-seeking investors for their self-directed…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Investing

Got $100? 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three small-cap stocks could deliver oversized returns in the long term.

Read more »