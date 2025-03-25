Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

2025 tariff wars: BMO stock’s U.S. anchor vs BNS’s dividend yield gamble. Pick one – or both Canadian bank stocks?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Tariff wars between the U.S. and its trading partners are rattling markets thus far in 2025. Investors are scrambling for shelter, and Canadian banking stocks – traditionally seen as safe harbours — are in the spotlight. But here’s the catch: Not all banks weather storms the same way. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) (or Scotiabank) are sailing through these choppy waters with very different strategies. Let’s unpack which bank stock (or both!) might deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Dividends: High yield vs steady growth during a trade war

BMO stock serves up a 4.6% dividend yield – solid, but not eye-popping. The real magic? Its earnings payout ratio sits at a comfy 58%, meaning it’s reinvesting nearly half its earnings back into the business to sustain a high earnings growth rate. BMO stock achieved an 11% annual dividend growth streak over the past three years. The bank stock retains ample room to keep hiking those payouts and fund expansion.

Scotiabank stock, on the other hand, dangles a juicy 6.1% dividend yield. But there’s a catch: Its payout ratio is a sky-high 84%, leaving little wiggle room for dividend hikes or reinvestment. While that fat yield might tempt passive income hunters, BNS stock’s slower 4.6% dividend growth rate (vs BMO) over the past three years hints at a tighter leash.

If you’re after reliable, growing income, BMO stock is your pick. If you need cash now and can stomach less flexibility, BNS stock could be tempting.

Growth engines: U.S. muscle vs emerging markets gambles

BMO is betting big on the U.S., where it gets 33% of its revenue. With American GDP growth outpacing Canada’s (2.7% vs 2% in 2025), that’s a smart play – especially as tariff wars threaten cross-border trade. Recent U.S. acquisitions helped BMO’s revenue pop 21% last quarter. Plus, its 12.3% historical return on equity (ROE) means it’s turning retained earnings into growth like a pro.

Bank of Nova Scotia has been chasing growth in Latin America and the Caribbean (41% of revenue). Sure, the IMF forecasts show the region’s economy warming up, but emerging markets are a rollercoaster – think currency swings, political drama, and sudden rule changes. BNS is trying to simplify by ditching markets like Colombia and Central America while building U.S exposure through a recent KeyCorp deal, but its lower ROE (11.4%) and thin earnings retention suggest slower organic earnings growth.

Organic earnings growth rates are a key driver of future capital gains on a stock.

BMO stock’s U.S. focus feels safer; BNS’s international bets are a “high risk, maybe high reward” story.

BMO stock vs BNS stock risks: Macro storms vs self-inflicted wounds

BMO stock isn’t bulletproof. Those U.S. operations? They’re still exposed to tariff spats and increasingly uncertain interest rates. But with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.6% (a measure of financial strength), it’s got a hefty capital cushion to absorb shocks.

Scotiabank stock faces a double whammy: Its emerging-market bets are inherently risky, and its recent 62% quarterly earnings plunge (thanks to exiting markets and higher loan provisions) shows how quickly things can unravel. Its CET1 ratio of 12.9% is decent, but not as robust as BMO’s.

In short: BMO’s risks are about the economy; BNS’s are about its own prior choices.

Valuation: Cheap vs too cheap?

BMO stock trades at 11.9 times forward earnings, with a price-earning-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7 – hinting it’s undervalued given its earnings growth potential.

BNS stock looks like a bargain at 9.6 times earnings, but its PEG ratio of 1.8 suggests the market doubts its growth plans. That juicy yield might be priced in already.

Translation: BMO’s stock could have more upside; BNS’s “cheap” tag might be a trap.

Why not buy both bank stocks?

Sometimes you don’t necessarily have to choose. BMO stock offers stability and growth; BNS stock brings passive income and a turnaround narrative. Together, they balance U.S. exposure with international diversification – a smart hedge if tariff wars escalate or emerging markets surprise to the upside. Investing in both bank stocks could offer diversification benefits.

Happy investing – and keep your portfolio ready for whatever 2025 throws at it!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Bank Stock in 2025

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is really rallying in 2025. What's next?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Declining interest rates make these top blue-chip stocks even more attractive to buy now and hold for the long term.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2025, I’d Pick These

| Jitendra Parashar

Expectations of additional rate cuts may give these top Canadian bank stocks a lift, making them some of the best…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in a Trade War

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) could still do well in a turbulent 2025.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy While it’s Below $70?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is down 10% in 2025. Is the stock oversold?

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can avoid the need to fly to safety during market turns by owning the best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

These two TSX bank stocks are too cheaply priced to ignore if you want to increase exposure to the banking…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Bank Stocks

How I Achieved My 2025 Goal of $5,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

I got to $5,675 in annual passive income with dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »