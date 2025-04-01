Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Where to Invest Your TFSA Dollars for Monthly Income

Where to Invest Your TFSA Dollars for Monthly Income

Canadians can invest their TFSA dollars in three outperforming dividend stocks to earn tax-free monthly income.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Investing in Canadian stocks to fend off Trump’s tariffs is the suggestion of Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party. He called out Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) users. The move will enable Canadian companies to spend on factories, equipment, tools, and wages.

Tariffs and potential new ones are why the TSX has continued to spike and dip in recent days. However, some individual stocks have shown strength against the negative market sentiment.

Canadians can invest their TFSA dollars in Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN), Peyto Exploration & Development Corporation (TSX:PEY), or Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN). Despite the elevated volatility, these dividend stocks have market-beating returns and pay monthly dividends.

Pure-play utility

The utilities sector (+3.28%) is the second top-performing sector thus far, while Algonquin is its high-flyer. At only $7.42 per share, current investors enjoy a +16.3% year-to-date gain on top of the lucrative 5.7% dividend yield. Your $7,000 TFSA contribution limit in 2025 would generate $373.10 annually, or $31.09 monthly.

The $5.68 billion renewable energy and regulated utility company. Management’s self-imposed responsibility is to bring clean water and energy to people. Growth, operational excellence, and sustainability are Algonquin’s three strategic pillars. Its diversified portfolio includes rate-regulated electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations.

Chris Huskilson, outgoing chief executive officer (CEO) of Algonquin, said, “The company continued to make strides in its transition to a pure-play utility. Over the last 90 days, we successfully completed our Renewables and Atlantica sales.” He added that Algonquin has a recapitalized balance sheet and significant opportunity for improvement to start 2025.

In 2024, net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations reached US$65.3 million compared to the $14.4 million net loss in 2023. However, in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the net loss was US$189.1 million due to the repositioning for a pure-play regulated utility strategy.

Generous mid-cap stock

Peyto, a mid-cap energy stock, is a “cash gusher.” At $18.10 per share, the dividend offer is 7.26%. Furthermore, PEY (+7.06%) outperforms the broad market (+0.13%) and the energy sector (+1.58%) year to date. This $3.6 billion company operates in the Alberta Deep Basin, where it explores and develops liquids-rich natural gas resources.

In 2024, Peyto paid a record $258.4 million of dividends to shareholders, representing approximately 92% of earnings. According to management, last year was one of Peyto’s most successful operations in 26 years as natural gas prices sunk to multi-year lows and storage inventories remained high. The hedging and diversification program also protects future revenues for the sustainability dividends.

Transition period

Chartwell, in the real estate sector, provides seniors’ housing in Canada. The $4.57 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates senior housing communities, from independent living to assisted living and long-term care (LTC).

Vlad Volodarski, CEO of Chartwell, said that besides the outstanding results in all business areas in 2024, there’s great progress in the transition to a more agile and scalable operating platform. In Q4 2024, net income reached $3.5 million versus the $13.2 million net loss in Q4 2023 on a 90.1% weighted average same property occupancy. At $16.71 per share, TFSA investors can partake in the 3.68% dividend. The REIT hasn’t missed a monthly dividend payment since 2004.

Sensible suggestion

Investing in Canadian companies and topping TFSAs is a sensible suggestion. It could indeed bring billions of dollars and result in a self-reliant economy not lacking in investments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Group of people network together with connected devices
Dividend Stocks

Young Investor? 4 Excellent Starter Stocks for Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're just starting to invest, then consider these perfect starter stocks for your TFSA.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is a good long-term investment, but carries a risk of a dividend cut. If you are risk averse,…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

The recent market pullback is creating opportunities to add some solid blue-chip stocks to your TFSA. Here are three worth…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This undervalued stock offers an opportunity that comes along every so often and makes you sit up and take notice.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A dividend yield of 5.85%, stable and growing cash flows, and a strong balance sheet, all favour Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs $1,000 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) gives you exposure to Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500/Month in Tax-Free Income With Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 or a desired tax-free income every month by saving and investing through the TFSA.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA With These 2 High-Growth Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you're looking to supercharge your TFSA, these two Canadian growth stocks could deliver faster returns than you'd think.

Read more »