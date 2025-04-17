Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond Steel and Aluminum: Unveiling the Hidden Tariff Casualties in Canada

Beyond Steel and Aluminum: Unveiling the Hidden Tariff Casualties in Canada

While aluminum and steel tariffs grab headlines, Canadian investors overlook these real tariff victims: apparel, transport, and telecom stocks bleeding market value

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Person slides down a stair handrail

Image source: Getty Images

While most stock market headlines focused on Canadian steel, aluminum, and softwood lumber tariffs, which Prime Minister Mark Carney recently called “unjustified, unwarranted, and fundamentally misguided,” savvy investors could find undervalued trading opportunities beyond the obvious affected sectors in hidden casualties in Canada’s corporate landscape. The ripple effects of President Trump’s tariffs revealed unexpected vulnerabilities in Canadian transportation, apparel, and even telecom stocks in 2025.

Gildan Activewear: The apparel giant’s unexpected tariff vulnerability

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) stock has suffered a staggering 31.6% year-to-date drawdown as tariffs weigh heavily on its market value. Though vertically integrated, Gildan’s Achilles heel lies in its global manufacturing footprint.

While the company spins yarn at seven U.S. facilities, the majority of its value-adding operations – knitting, dying, cutting, and sewing –occur at 22 factories across Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh. With the U.S. implementing a 10% baseline “reciprocal” tariff plus country-specific “penalties” (18% on Nicaraguan and 37% on Bangladeshi imports), Gildan faces significant operating headwinds.

This exposure is particularly concerning for GIL stock, considering 89% of Gildan’s 2024 revenue came from the United States. The question remains whether the company can successfully pass these new costs to consumers without losing market share.

TFI International: Transportation troubles mount

TFI International (TSX:TFII), once a high-flying TSX growth stock, has plummeted 50% year-to-date. The transportation and logistics company was already battling what management called a “freight recession” before U.S. tariffs introduced new complications.

TFI hauls substantial volumes of steel and aluminum across the Canada-U.S. border. The new tariffs not only threaten to reduce these freight volumes but also create secondary effects. As competitors who relied on metal shipments lose business, they may aggressively target TFI’s customer base, further pressuring rates when margins are already shrinking.

While cross-border hauling represents just 4% of TFI’s annual revenue (compared to 70% U.S. domestic freight revenue and 25% Canadian domestic freight), the broader economic impact of tariffs could dampen U.S. consumer confidence and deepen what CEO Alain Bedard described in a February earnings call as a “very deep freight recession” with a “very difficult quarter” ahead.

Despite these challenges, TFI International stock continues to generate strong free cash flow and recently increased dividends by 13% while planning stock repurchases and debt reduction in 2025.

Today’s 52-week lows could present buying opportunities for long-term-oriented investors looking to hold TFI stock beyond a seemingly temporary sectoral “recession”. TFI’s acquisitions-led growth strategy remains intact, and could help improve load densities in the United States to improve future operating margins.

A TSX telecom stock’s tariff tribulations

Perhaps most surprising is the predicament potentially facing Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC), a Canadian telecom stock experiencing a perfect storm of challenges. Already reeling from contract cancellations by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which necessitated a strategic business shift early this year, Sangoma now faces an unexpected tariff threat.

The company generates 94% of its revenue from the United States, and sales include some hardware components imported into the country. Management’s initial tariff mitigation strategy relied heavily on its contract manufacturers in Vietnam, which it believed would remain exempt from U.S. tariffs. That calculation proved wrong when the United States imposed a staggering 46% tariff rate on Vietnamese imports – one of the highest rates on the White House’s published list.

While these reciprocal tariffs have been delayed by 90 days, Sangoma’s Vietnamese “tariff haven” appears compromised, with a baseline 10% reciprocal tariff already in effect.

For a company that derives a significant portion of its revenue from the U.S. market, tariff developments threaten to compound Sangoma’s existing operating challenges. The company’s stock is down 36% year-to-date.

Investor takeaway

The true impact of tariffs often extends far beyond the obvious targets. For Canadian investors, understanding these hidden vulnerabilities requires looking beyond recent aluminum and steel tariffs to examine supply chains, manufacturing locations, and revenue dependencies for stocks within your portfolio. This could be overwhelming; however, joining an investment forum led by professional analysts could make the task easier.

As tariffs work their way through the economy over the next two years, consumers will ultimately bear the import costs through higher prices. Meanwhile, investors who identify both the obvious and obscured tariff casualties may find undervalued investment opportunities or take early flights to safety amid the market’s current volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is tracking toward another winning week, rising 2.2% week to date as markets head into the Good Friday…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on the economic outlook, TSX investors will closely watch BoC’s latest monetary…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Investors: It’s Time to Buy the Dip Now and Reap the Rewards Later 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip takes courage because you don’t want to buy into an uncertain future. But investors who buy the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Canada’s consumer inflation report for March, TSX investors will also continue to monitor developments on the global trade front…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stock Market

Seize the Dip: 2 Investment Opportunities to Grab Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff-induced market dip has created an opportunity to seize the opportunity to buy the dip in these investment trends.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Mixed commodity prices and continued trade uncertainties could keep the TSX index flat at the open today.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stock Market

How I’d Invest $2,000 in 2 Canadian Stocks as Trump Tariffs Impact Markets

| Puja Tayal

Trump tariffs have made many investors fearful and value investors greedy. These stocks can help you benefit from the current…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 11

| Jitendra Parashar

A fresh record rally in gold could give TSX mining stocks a boost at the open today, with investors eyeing…

Read more »