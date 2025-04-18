Member Login
Home » Investing » A Misunderstood Growth Stock Down 23%: Why I’m Considering goeasy for a $5,000 Investment

A Misunderstood Growth Stock Down 23%: Why I’m Considering goeasy for a $5,000 Investment

goeasy stock remains a good growth stock for a diversified long-term investment portfolio.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

When a proven growth stock falls over 20% from its highs, many investors get nervous. But I get interested. goeasy (TSX:GSY), a leading Canadian non-prime lender, is currently down 23% from its 52-week high of $206. While many are quick to dismiss it amid recession fears and geopolitical tension — including a new round of U.S. tariff risks — I see this pullback as a compelling buying opportunity.

Here’s why I’m seriously considering putting $5,000 into this misunderstood financial powerhouse.

A decade of exceptional returns

Volatility isn’t new for goeasy. Since its founding in 1990, the company has weathered all kinds of market conditions — and rewarded long-term investors handsomely. In the past decade alone, goeasy has delivered a jaw-dropping 25% annualized return, turning a $1,000 investment into more than $9,400.

This level of compounding is no accident. It was driven by earnings-per-share growth of over 27% annually, with returns coming from consistent dividend payments and capital appreciation. While the current correction feels significant, zooming out shows it’s more of a blip in an otherwise impressive growth story.

Valuation points to a discounted opportunity

At around $158 per share, goeasy trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately nine — well below its historical average. That represents a discount of roughly 25%, even as the business continues to grow and generate income.

Notably, the current dividend yield is 3.7%, which is substantially higher than its 10-year average of 2.2%. This elevated yield not only boosts income potential but also signals undervaluation. Analysts agree: the average 12-month price target is $235, implying nearly 49% upside from current levels.

A business built for the long haul

What really excites me about goeasy isn’t just the numbers — but the business model. The company focuses on serving Canada’s underserved non-prime borrowers, a segment often ignored by traditional financial institutions like the big banks. It now has over $4 billion in consumer loans on the books and has originated more than $16 billion to date.

goeasy operates more than 400 physical locations while maintaining a strong digital presence, creating an effective omnichannel platform. Strategic acquisitions like LendCare have further diversified its offerings into point-of-sale financing in industries such as automotive and healthcare.

Perhaps most impressively, about 60% of its customers see improvements in their credit scores, showing the company’s focus on financial empowerment — not just profit. This creates brand loyalty and long-term repeat business, helping cement goeasy’s position in the Canadian lending landscape.

Still growing – even with modest assumptions

Even if goeasy’s earnings growth slows to 15% annually (which is still good growth) over the next five years and its P/E multiple only modestly expands to 10.5, investors could still see annual returns of around 20%. That would be enough to double your money in under four years.

So yes, the stock is down. But from where I’m standing, this is exactly the kind of misunderstood growth story I want to be part of. And that’s why goeasy is firmly on my radar for a $5,000 investment.

If investors are worried about a recession looming but are confident in the business, they can split their investment and average into a full position over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for $150 in Monthly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks would generate a monthly dividend payout of over $150.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Look Worthy of a $25,000 Long-Term Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you should consider investing in TSX dividend stocks such as GWO and Canadian Pacific Kansas Railway.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $12,000 Portfolio Across 3 Reliable TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 TSX Stocks Trading at a Bargain

| Adam Othman

Leverage the dip and add shares of these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio and benefit from a recovery…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Up by 29%, Is Fortis Stock a Risky Buy?

| Adam Othman

Often considered an excellent long-term holding, is Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock a good investment at current levels or too risky to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? Where I’d Put it in 3 Income Stocks for Reliable Dividend Streams

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate reliable dividend streams? These three picks can provide income and growth for long-term investors.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction Warning: Buy These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two TSX dividend stocks if you’re worried about a correction and seek dividends to mitigate losses during…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Earn While You Sleep: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Effortless Earnings

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have a solid track record of dividend payments and growth, making them no-brainer stocks for effortless earnings.

Read more »