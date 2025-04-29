Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your TFSA Returns

3 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your TFSA Returns

These Canadian stocks all have high-quality operations and offer significant dividend yields, making them three of the best to buy right now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to building a well-diversified portfolio in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s all about finding the right balance between long-term growth, passive income and defence to ensure your capital is protected. While reliable Canadian dividend stocks with steady growth potential are often the foundation of any strong portfolio, adding a few high-yield stocks can significantly boost your overall income, especially if you’re looking to maximize your tax-free gains.

The key for investors, though, is to focus on high-yield dividend stocks that are also sustainable. A big payout doesn’t mean much if the business behind it is unreliable.

Therefore, it’s essential to find companies with strong fundamentals, reliable operations, and the ability to maintain or even grow their dividend, even in uncertain environments.

So, with that in mind, here are three top Canadian dividend stocks with attractive yields that could help you maximize your TFSA returns in 2025 and beyond.

A top restaurant royalty stock

If you’re looking for high-yield dividend stocks to boost the passive income your TFSA generates, there’s no question that Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is one of the best picks Canadian investors can consider.

While the restaurant sector can face higher macroeconomic headwinds as the economy slows down, Pizza Pizza continues to prove its reliability as a top dividend stock.

One of the reasons it’s an ideal stock for passive income seekers is that it benefits from a simple business model where it collects royalties on sales generated by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations rather than owning or operating the restaurants themselves. This allows for consistent, asset-light income that’s tied directly to top-line performance.

Therefore, not only is it a lower-risk business model, but because it’s a top-line royalty, its sales don’t tend to fluctuate much either.

So, if you’re looking for high-yield Canadian dividend stocks that can boost the passive income your TFSA generates, there’s no question that Pizza Pizza and its 6.4% yield is a top pick.

A high-quality Canadian REIT

In addition to a royalty stock like Pizza Pizza, another one of the best high-yield dividend stocks that Canadian investors can buy now is Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN).

Choice is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of retail and industrial properties anchored by its largest tenant, Loblaw Companies.

Although retail REITs have faced some pressure in recent years due to concerns about consumer spending and the broader economy, Choice’s portfolio has held up well thanks to its exposure to grocery-anchored plazas and essential services.

In fact, even with many concerned about the economy lately, analysts still expect Choice to see a more than 4% increase in revenue this year and a 7.6% increase in adjusted funds from operations per share.

Therefore, with Choice offering a dividend yield of 5.3% and returning cash to investors every single month, there’s no question that it’s one of the best high-yield dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy for their TFSAs today.

One of the best Canadian dividend stocks in the energy sector

Finally, if you’re looking for high-yield Canadian dividend stocks to buy right now, one of the very best to buy for your TFSA is another top royalty stock, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU).

Much like how Pizza Pizza is a lower-risk restaurant stock due to its royalty structure, Freehold Royalties is also a unique stock that allows you to benefit from the energy sector without taking on as much risk as traditional producers.

As a royalty company, Freehold doesn’t actually extract the oil and gas itself. Instead, it owns the land and collects a cut from producers that operate on it. This is a lower-risk business model that typically produces higher margins and more stable cash flow.

Right now, Freehold is yielding over 9%, making it one of the highest-yielding stocks on the TSX.

Plus, with its expanding portfolio of U.S. assets in addition to its Canadian land and a strong balance sheet, Freehold still has the potential to grow its income further over the coming years.

So, if you’re looking for high-yield dividend stocks to buy now, there’s no question that Freehold will be a top choice for many Canadian investors.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFS to Power Your TFSA Growth Strategy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to grow your TFSA but not sure which stocks to choose? Then ETFs are the best option.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $6,500 in Canadian Retail Stocks to Increase My Net Worth

| Jitendra Parashar

Retail stocks aren't getting much attention right now, but the right picks could quietly boost your portfolio in a big…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want long-term income for a steal of a deal? Then consider this smart stock.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Big Income Stocks to Buy for May 2025

| Puja Tayal

Discover valuable insights on building an income portfolio that balances the need for immediate income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadian REIT Showdown: SmartCentres vs RioCan. Which Offers Better Value for Your Portfolio?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess SmartCentres and RioCan REITs to determine which REIT would be a better buy now.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have made some long-term shareholders quit rich.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $5,000 in Canadian Energy Stocks to Reach Toward Millionaire Status

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These energy stocks can provide investors in Canada with some of the top growth opportunities and dividends to boot!

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $8,200 in Canadian Monthly Dividend Stocks to Pay for My Retirement Lifestyle

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have some cash on hand, then these monthly dividend stocks can provide you with cash for life.

Read more »