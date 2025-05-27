Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Must-Have Canadian Stocks You’ll Need

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Must-Have Canadian Stocks You’ll Need

From AI innovation to waste management, these high-performing Canadian stocks could turn your TFSA into a million-dollar machine.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

If you use it wisely, your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has the enormous potential to turn modest contributions into a million-dollar portfolio over time. But to get there, you might want to focus on investing in fundamentally strong Canadian stocks and letting long-term compounding take over.

With no taxes on capital gains, the TFSA is a rare financial gift that can boost your retirement strategy if used well. The challenge, however, is knowing which stocks are truly worth holding for the long term. In this article, I’ll share two must-have Canadian stocks that could help turn your TFSA into a powerful wealth-building machine.

Celestica stock

A top Canadian stock that might fit into a long-term TFSA strategy is Celestica (TSX:CLS), a tech name that’s been on a serious tear lately. If you haven’t heard of it, this Toronto-based company supports leading global innovators by building hardware platforms, streamlining supply chains, and offering comprehensive manufacturing solutions.

CLS stock has gained an eye-popping 123% over the past year and an incredible 1,090% in just three years. Right now, the stock trades at $156.77 per share, giving the company a market cap of $18.1 billion. It doesn’t pay a dividend, but with this kind of capital gains, that’s easy to overlook.

In the first quarter of 2025, Celestica’s revenue rose 20% YoY (year over year) to hit US$2.7 billion. This jump came mainly from higher demand in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment, especially from artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-focused customers. More importantly, its hardware platform business nearly doubled its revenue compared to last year.

Similarly, strong execution and momentum in AI-driven infrastructure drove its net profit up by a solid 37% YoY, and helped the company post its best-ever adjusted operating margin of 7.1%.

Recently, Celestica lifted its 2025 outlook and now expects US$10.85 billion in revenue and US$5 per share in adjusted earnings. With AI continuing to reshape the tech landscape, the company is seeing robust demand across cloud and data centre markets.

For TFSA investors hunting long-term growth, Celestica’s strong foothold in AI-related hardware makes it a compelling pick to help build serious wealth over time.

Waste Connections stock

Another Canadian stock that could help turn your TFSA into a million-dollar portfolio over time is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN). The company operates a full-service waste management business across 46 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces, covering everything from garbage and recycling to oilfield waste recovery and rail transport.

WCN stock has surged an impressive 468% in the last decade and has gained nearly 20% over the past year alone. With this, it now trades at $272.74 per share with a market value of $70.5 billion.

In the latest quarter ended in March 2025, the company’s revenue rose 7.5% YoY to US$2.2 billion with the help of solid waste price growth and strong acquisition activity. Meanwhile, its net profit increased to US$241.5 million, even after dealing with weaker volumes due to bad weather.

Moreover, Waste Connections has added over US$125 million in new annualized revenue year to date through acquisitions. With steady cash flows and room for expansion, this top Canadian stock has the potential to deliver solid long-term TFSA growth.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Financial Services Stock to Buy With $8,300 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This finance stock remains one of the top choices for investors, especially with long-term dividend income on deck.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Financial Stock Down 11% Looks Ready for a Significant Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can find some of the strongest banks in the world here in Canada, and this one looks like a…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Fairfax Financial Be in 6 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax is one of the strongest investments out there, but can that continue in the next few years?

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Yielding TSX Powerhouse Looks Ridiculously Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop what you're doing and consider undervalued stocks, especially this one.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Stocks for Beginners

Tariff-Resistant Stocks: 2 Choices Could Outperform Despite Cross-Border Tensions

| Jitendra Parashar

These top TSX picks look resilient despite tariff uncertainties.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

This TSX Hidden Gem Yields 6.2% and Is Primed for Massive Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an energy producer built to last, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Single Stock for Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There aren't many stocks I'd consider putting it all in on, but this is one for sure.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Gold Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stocks remain strong options, but risks are still involved. And that's what makes this stock such a winner.

Read more »