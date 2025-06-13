Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

Down by half of its 52-week high levels, this TSX energy stock is in pole position for savvy investors to add to their self-directed investment portfolios.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

Canada has a strong energy industry, boasting some of the top energy stocks in North America to consider for investment. However, investing in the energy industry is not always for the faint of heart. Commodity prices rise and fall with every major geopolitical event, changes in consumer demand, or decisions made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+).

Amid the volatility, savvier investors can find investments that can deliver solid long-term returns. The key is to identify energy stocks with solid fundamentals and trading at reasonable valuations. Today, I will discuss one Canadian energy stock trading at almost half its 52-week high levels that might be a good fit for your portfolio if you’re bullish on the energy sector.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) is a $2.1 billion market capitalization energy company headquartered in Calgary. The company engages in acquiring, developing, and producing crude oil and natural gas. It has key assets in Eagle Ford, Texas, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The assets offer Baytex diversified production sources.

While BTE stock might not be the biggest name in the energy industry, it has the potential to become one of them. Over the last few years, the company’s management has taken measures to boost production, cut costs, and improve returns to investors.

The measures seem to be paying off, as its latest quarterly report shows. Baytex reported its quarterly results for Q1 fiscal 2025 at the end of April. Its revenue increased by 2.1% year over year. However, in the same period, the company reported a 62% dip in its net income. The downturn was primarily due to hedging and foreign exchange losses, not the company’s operations.

The quarter ended with the company reporting $53 million in free cash flow. This is the kind of money the company can use to repay some of its debt, reward shareholders with bonus dividends, or buy back shares.

A solid investment

As of this writing, the price of a barrel of oil is approximately US$80. Baytex needs the price to be around US$50 to break even, giving it plenty of margin to contribute to its balance sheet. The company has been aggressive in reducing its debt. As of March 31, 2025, the debt stood at $1.3 billion, which is a 35% decrease from its $2 billion debt just a few years ago.

The company is committed to further improving its financials and returning 50% of excess free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Thus, you can expect stability and growing income by investing in Baytex stock.

While you await the capital gains to materialize over the long run, BTE dividends can keep delivering good returns. As of this writing, Baytex stock trades for $2.66 per share. Down by 49% from its 52-week high, it boasts a 3.4% dividend yield that can add extra cash to your account balance each quarter.

Foolish takeaway

No matter how strong a business looks, it’s important to remember that investing in the energy sector always comes with risks. Commodity price volatility and geopolitical factors have a huge impact on energy companies. However, a company operating like a well-oiled machine can provide far greater returns in the long run despite the downturns.

This means you can ignore short-term volatility and hang on to get significant returns in the long run. To this end, Baytex stock can be an excellent holding to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Energy Stocks

Why $30,000 Invested This Way Makes Sense in Today’s Market

| Andrew Walker

This strategy helps reduce risk while delivering attractive yield.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

An Energy Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This energy giant has increased its dividend annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Energy Stocks

The Top TSX Stock to Buy Now As Canadians Shift Investments Back Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are a solid buy, and Cameco stock is one of the best Canadian stocks out there for long-term…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

AtkinsRéalis Goes Nuclear: Is This a Turning Point for the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Could AtkinsRéalis's investment in nuclear power be what sends this stock sky high?

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Cenovus Energy While It’s Below $20?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus is up more than 25% from its April low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian stocks can be tough when it comes to choosing the right option, but this one is a no brainer.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are energy stocks, and then there's this undervalued dividend stock for long-term income.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Hydro One While It’s Below $50?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its rate-regulated business, healthy growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth, I believe Hydro One would be an excellent buy…

Read more »