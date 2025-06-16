How to Build a $40,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Vision

Long-term investing is a strategy where investors acquire stocks or assets intending to hold them for more than three years. This strategy will shield investors from short-term volatility while allowing them to benefit from the power of compounding. It is also less time-consuming and incurs lower transaction expenses. However, investors should exercise caution when selecting stocks and invest in quality companies with solid fundamentals and healthier growth prospects to earn superior returns. Against this backdrop, let’s look at my two top long-term picks.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) provides essential internet infrastructure to small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide, enabling them to operate and expand their operations. Last month, it reported an impressive first-quarter performance, with its top line growing by 26.8% amid solid performance from both its subscription and merchant solutions segments. Additionally, the company’s operating margin improved from 5% in the previous year’s quarter to 9% due to operating leverage and its initiatives to create lean and highly efficient teams across segments. It also generated $363 million in free cash flow, forming 15.4% of its total revenue.

Amidst the changing macro environment, with countries adopting protectionist policies, Shopify has added features such as buying locally, calculating duties, and managing shipping to facilitate cross-border trade for its customers. It is also expanding its payment solution offerings geographically, which could streamline the onboarding process for its customers, reduce fees, enhance security, and improve conversion rates. Additionally, the company is developing innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered products and leveraging AI to strengthen its operational capabilities and improve efficiency. It also recently acquired Vantage Discovery, strengthening its capabilities to develop AI-powered search features. Considering these growth initiatives and the expansion of the addressable market due to increased adoption of the omnichannel selling model, I expect Shopify to deliver oversized returns in the long term.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another stock that I am bullish on due to its solid financial performance and long-term growth prospects. The discount retailer posted a solid first-quarter performance last week, with its same-store sales growing by 4.9%. A 3.7% increase in its transactions and 1.2% growth in its average transaction size drove its same-store sales. Additionally, the company opened 22 stores during the quarter, increasing its store count to 1,638, up from 1,569 at the end of the previous year’s quarter.

Amid these expansions and healthy same-store sales, its top line grew 8.2% to $1.521 billion. Supported by top-line growth, a 270-basis-point expansion of operating margin, and an increased contribution from its subsidiary, Dollarcity, its diluted earnings per share grew 27.2% to $0.98. Besides, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization margin improved by 290 basis points to 32.6%.

Furthermore, Dollarama plans to increase its store count to 2,200 by the end of 2034. Given its capital-efficient business model, quick sales ramp-up, and lower maintenance capital expenditure, these expansions could boost its top and bottom lines. Moreover, Dollarcity is also expanding its footprint and plans to increase its store count from 644 to 1,050 over the next five years, thereby increasing its contribution to Dollarama in the coming years.

Dollarama is also venturing into the Australian retail market. In March, it signed an agreement to acquire The Reject Shop, which operates 390 discount stores across the country, for $233 million. Given the customary closing conditions, the company’s management is hopeful of completing the deal next month. Given these healthy growth prospects, I believe Dollarama would be an excellent long-term buy.