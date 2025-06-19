Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees are wondering how they can get decent returns on their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contributions without taking on too much capital risk.

TFSA benefits

The TFSA limit in 2025 is $7,000. This brings the cumulative maximum contribution space per person to $102,000 if they qualified every year since the inception of the TFSA in 2009. As such, many retirees would have TFSA portfolios of $35,000 or more today.

Interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside the TFSA are all tax-free and can be fully removed as income or reinvested without worrying about sharing some of the profits with the CRA. In addition, seniors who receive Old Age Security (OAS) don’t have to worry about the TFSA income incurring the OAS pension recovery tax, otherwise known as the OAS clawback. In the 2025 income year, every dollar of net world income above $93,454 triggers a $0.15 reduction in total OAS payable in the July 2026 to June 2027 payment period.

TFSA money can be removed at any time. Withdrawal amounts in a calendar year open up equivalent new contribution room in the following calendar year, in addition to the regular annual TFSA limit.

Best TFSA investments for income

The TSX is at a record high, and many top dividend stocks have enjoyed large rallies in the past year. In this scenario, it makes sense to sprinkle in some guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) to reduce risk while still getting decent returns. GIC rates are not as high as they were in the fall of 2023 when rates briefly hit 6% on some offerings, but investors can still get non-cashable GIC rates above 3.5%, depending on the term and the issuer. This is comfortably above the current rate of inflation, so it is worthwhile to go this route with some of the TFSA savings.

Dividend stocks come with risk. The share price can fall below the purchase price and dividends sometimes get cut if a company gets into financial trouble. That being said, the yields on many top dividend-growth stocks are higher than GIC rates right now and each dividend increase raises the yield on the initial investment. Companies that boost their dividends regularly tend to bounce back from market corrections. Investors can use the dips to add to the position.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a good example of a top TSX dividend-growth stock that provides a high yield.

The board raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Enbridge’s current $28 billion capital program will drive earnings growth over the medium term. This should support ongoing dividend increases in line with expansion in distributable cash flow of 3% to 5%. Investors can buy ENB stock right now on a small dip and pick up a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The bottom line

Investors can quite easily put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and top TSX dividend stocks to get an average yield of 4% to 5% today for a self-directed TFSA. This is a decent return while reducing the portfolio risk by including GICs in the mix.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks aren't just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Tire While It’s Below $200?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Tire stock's recovery from April lows is gaining momentum. Could shares be a good buy now?

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in June

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two industrial stocks that have shown stability in the current economic landscape are strong buys in June.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up 14% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »