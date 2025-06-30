Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Sun Life Financial Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Sun Life Financial Be in 5 Years?

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) stock has been heating up of late, and it’s still quite cheap!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian financial scene still has plenty of value for investors seeking upside and a decent, growing dividend. Undoubtedly, the big banks have been getting a lot of attention so far this year, with the cohort making up for lost time after a sluggish few years of volatility.

And while the big banks (the so-called Big Six) still look like great buys with their stellar yields, steady dividend growth trajectories, and now-heated momentum, I wouldn’t ignore the value plays to be had in the insurance scene. Indeed, Canadian insurers have been in a bull market of their own lately, and there may be deep value to be had for value investors willing to buy and hold for at least the next three to five years.

Of course, Canada’s economy faces challenges, and the life insurance juggernauts could encounter a new set of hurdles going into 2026. However, I’d be more than willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, given how well they’ve been managed through the last five years of macroeconomic turbulence. In short, the top life insurers were built to last, and going into the second half, I think they may have more outperformance up their sleeves.

Sun Life stock is picking up the pace!

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) stock is a standout performer after recently melting up close to 37% since August 2024. Now up close to 85% in the last five years, I think long-term investors should give the life insurer a closer look, even as shares hover at fresh all-time highs north of the $89 mark. Even at all-time highs, the stock looks quite modestly priced at 16.26 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). The dividend yield is still at a nice 3.94%. And while it’s not the highest it’s been, I think that the magnitude of dividend growth could become more generous moving forward, especially if the firm continues beating handsomely on quarterly earnings.

With management comforting investors amid Trump tariff tremors, noting that such tariffs appear manageable, I think it’s time to consider building a partial position going into July. As the threat of Donald Trump’s tariffs lingers in the second half of 2025, Sun Life’s impressive management team appears ready to batten down the hatches.

In essence, the company’s CEO, Kevin Strain, says his firm does not wish to “overreact to the negative,” but is looking to “prepare for the worst.” Indeed, whenever a firm has a backup plan for a bear-case scenario of sorts, investors may be in for dampened downside. Of course, the 0.88 beta, which entails only a hair less volatility than the broader TSX Index, makes shares of SLF have a good amount of correlation to the broad market.

Time to buy the underrated financial?

Either way, those who can handle the volatility may wish to ride behind Sun Life on strength. With a few solid quarters behind it and rising profits across its top geographies (Canada, the U.S., and Asia), I believe recent strength could lead to further growth. All considered, SLF stock is a great buy for dividend growth investors looking for the best of both worlds (dividends plus appreciation potential). Where will Sun Life be in five years? It will probably quite a bit higher as the firm continues gaining in its top markets of interest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A $28,000 TFSA-Building Strategy for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

With the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC), you can build long-term wealth.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors who have yet to deploy their 2025 annual contribution limit.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $5,000 for Both Safety and Growth Potential

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These Canadian ETFs could help instantly diversify your investment and safely protect capital as you search for high-conviction growth stocks.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Investing

Gildan Activewear: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) stock could still be a gainer as it recovers from its recent slump.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

4 Unstoppable Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but these three in the energy sector are some of the top choices for the long…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Why Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Be Your Best Financial Move

| Robin Brown

Building a TFSA is one of the best financial decisions you can make. Here are two approachable stocks that could…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

Some tech stocks are set to soar in the 2025 PC refresh cycle. While other tech stocks are to be…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Portfolio Strategy for the Next 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build a $25,000 investment portfolio through a tax-advantaged account to achieve stable, long-term returns

Read more »