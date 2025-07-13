Member Login
I’m Betting My Future on This Magnificent Canadian Dividend Giant

This solid utility stock could have a place in any investor’s portfolio whether they’re looking for income or total returns.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Source: Getty Images

Let’s be clear: betting your entire future on a single stock is unwise. Maintaining proper portfolio diversification is always smart. But if I had to pick a single Canadian dividend stock to anchor my long-term portfolio — one with the durability, income, and growth I can rely on for decades — it would be Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN). Here’s why this dividend giant has earned my trust — and a prominent place in my retirement plan.

A global powerhouse with reliable, growing income

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners isn’t your average utility. It owns and operates a globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. This diversity allows the company to generate consistent, recession-resistant cash flows across economic cycles.

At the time of writing, the stock yields a generous 5.2% based on a unit price of $44.89. Even better, the company keeps its payout ratio around 60-70% of funds from operations (FFO) — a level it’s maintained for at least a decade. That means the dividend is not only attractive but sustainable. For long-term investors like me, this income can either cover living expenses or be reinvested to accelerate portfolio growth.

Even more compelling is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s track record of dividend growth. The company has increased its cash distribution for 17 consecutive years, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% and a 10-year CAGR of 7.7%. These figures far outpace inflation, preserving and growing purchasing power — an essential ingredient for retirement success.

Built-in growth and smart capital allocation

BIP targets 6-9% annual organic FFO growth, driven by inflation indexing, GDP growth, and reinvested capital. Roughly 85% of its FFO is backed by regulated or contracted cash flows, with a weighted average contract duration of nine years. That kind of cash-flow visibility is gold in today’s unpredictable markets.

The company also has a proven ability to recycle capital — buying underperforming or undervalued assets, optimizing them, and then selling them to reinvest in higher-return opportunities. Management’s disciplined approach to acquisitions and value creation has helped it deliver superior returns for long-term investors.

Long-term outperformance — with a side of volatility

Over the past decade, BIP.UN has tripled investor capital, delivering an impressive 11.7% annualized return, far ahead of the 8.5% return from the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF, a sector benchmark. That kind of outperformance is hard to ignore — and rare among utility stocks.

But investors should also know this isn’t a sleepy, low-volatility name like Fortis. Brookfield Infrastructure is a capital-intensive, globally active business with more complex operations. Its share price can swing more widely, especially around large acquisitions, asset sales, or macro shocks. For instance, in the last six months, BIP.UN plunged 23% from around a peak of $48 to a trough of $37 per unit. Those with a strong stomach — and a long-term mindset — were rewarded with a buying opportunity.

Even now, with units trading near $45, analysts estimate a 15% discount to fair value. Any dip below $40 represents a compelling entry point, in my view.

The investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners isn’t just another utility — it’s a magnificent dividend machine backed by global assets, reliable income, and a long-term growth strategy that works. While all investments have underlying risks, its combination of yield, operational resilience, and upside potential makes it the kind of stock I’m willing to bet my future on for durable, growing income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

