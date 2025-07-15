Top Buys: 2 TFSA Stocks Perfect for a $7,000 Investment

A pair of high-yield TSX stocks is the perfect combination for TFSA investors planning to max out their 2025 contribution limits.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the annual contribution limits for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). However, are the amounts enough given the need to build a financial cushion for any eventuality? The answer is not really.

Based on data provided by the Bank of Montreal, 2024 was a good year for investors. Many Canadians utilized their investment accounts, owing to the 8% year-over-year increase in TFSA values. The mean account balance reached a new all-time high record of $44,987. Also, the average contribution last year was $6,600.

For 2025, the contribution limit is the same as in 2024. If you plan to max out the limit and are still prospecting, two dividend stocks are perfect for a $7,000 investment. Besides their high yields, the payout frequency is monthly. You’d receive tax-free passive income by investing in one or both.

Serving a needs-driven, growing sector

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is displaying stability amid the tariff chaos in 2025. The healthcare stock experienced a resurgence in the post-COVID era. Today, this $1.7 billion company is well-positioned to serve Canada’s growing senior living sector and benefit from demographic tailwinds. Government funding also lessens the impact of inflation.

At $18.80 per share, the dividend offer is 4.9%. SIA outperforms the TSX year-to-date, 23.7%-plus versus 9.3%-plus. A compelling reason to invest is the needs-driven business created by the demographic shift. Besides long-term care (LTC) residences, Sienna has wholly and jointly owned retirement residences as well as managed residences.

In Q1 2025, revenue increased 1.4% year-over-year to $234.2 million, while net income fell 20% to $15.8 million versus Q1 2024. Still, the profit drop is not a cause for concern. Its President and CEO, Nitin Jain, said it is a defining time for Sienna. As demand for senior housing continues to accelerate, the supply inventory will remain low for at least five years.

Jain added that Sienna has significant scale, a solid balance sheet, and ample liquidity to meet demand in Canada. The same property (SP) occupancy rate target for Q1 2026 is 95% from 91.9% in Q1 2025. Property redevelopment should also enhance portfolio quality. SIA has been paying monthly shareholder dividends since January 2012.

National property landlord

Crombie (TSX:CRR.UN), the real estate business of Canadian conglomerate Empire Company, continues to outpace the broad market. At $14.74 per share, the year-to-date gain is 15.1%-plus. Prospective investors can partake in the generous 6% dividend.

The $2.7 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) is a national retail property landlord. It owns and operates grocery-anchored properties and shopping centres, as well as some industrial and mixed-use properties. There are around 330 income-producing properties. Crombie designed the platform for long-term success.

In Q1 2025, property revenue and net property income increased 3.5% and 4.8% year-over-year to $122.7 million and $77.2 million, respectively. The committed occupancy rate is 97.1%, while the weighted average lease term (WALT) is 8.4 years. Approximately 82% of annual minimum rent comes from grocery tenants and necessity-based retailers.

Prolific combination

Sienna Senior Living and Crombie REIT form a prolific combination for TFSA investors seeking additional income. A $7,000 investment (equal allocation) will generate $31.79 in monthly tax-free income. The amount should increase if you buy more shares yearly to hold inside the account.