Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top Buys: 2 TFSA Stocks Perfect for a $7,000 Investment

Top Buys: 2 TFSA Stocks Perfect for a $7,000 Investment

A pair of high-yield TSX stocks is the perfect combination for TFSA investors planning to max out their 2025 contribution limits.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the annual contribution limits for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). However, are the amounts enough given the need to build a financial cushion for any eventuality? The answer is not really.

Based on data provided by the Bank of Montreal, 2024 was a good year for investors. Many Canadians utilized their investment accounts, owing to the 8% year-over-year increase in TFSA values. The mean account balance reached a new all-time high record of $44,987. Also, the average contribution last year was $6,600.    

For 2025, the contribution limit is the same as in 2024. If you plan to max out the limit and are still prospecting, two dividend stocks are perfect for a $7,000 investment. Besides their high yields, the payout frequency is monthly. You’d receive tax-free passive income by investing in one or both.

Serving a needs-driven, growing sector

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is displaying stability amid the tariff chaos in 2025. The healthcare stock experienced a resurgence in the post-COVID era. Today, this $1.7 billion company is well-positioned to serve Canada’s growing senior living sector and benefit from demographic tailwinds. Government funding also lessens the impact of inflation.

At $18.80 per share, the dividend offer is 4.9%. SIA outperforms the TSX year-to-date, 23.7%-plus versus 9.3%-plus. A compelling reason to invest is the needs-driven business created by the demographic shift. Besides long-term care (LTC) residences, Sienna has wholly and jointly owned retirement residences as well as managed residences.

In Q1 2025, revenue increased 1.4% year-over-year to $234.2 million, while net income fell 20% to $15.8 million versus Q1 2024. Still, the profit drop is not a cause for concern. Its President and CEO, Nitin Jain, said it is a defining time for Sienna. As demand for senior housing continues to accelerate, the supply inventory will remain low for at least five years.

Jain added that Sienna has significant scale, a solid balance sheet, and ample liquidity to meet demand in Canada. The same property (SP) occupancy rate target for Q1 2026 is 95% from 91.9% in Q1 2025. Property redevelopment should also enhance portfolio quality. SIA has been paying monthly shareholder dividends since January 2012.

National property landlord

Crombie (TSX:CRR.UN), the real estate business of Canadian conglomerate Empire Company, continues to outpace the broad market. At $14.74 per share, the year-to-date gain is 15.1%-plus. Prospective investors can partake in the generous 6% dividend.

The $2.7 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) is a national retail property landlord. It owns and operates grocery-anchored properties and shopping centres, as well as some industrial and mixed-use properties. There are around 330 income-producing properties. Crombie designed the platform for long-term success.

In Q1 2025, property revenue and net property income increased 3.5% and 4.8% year-over-year to $122.7 million and $77.2 million, respectively. The committed occupancy rate is 97.1%, while the weighted average lease term (WALT) is 8.4 years. Approximately 82% of annual minimum rent comes from grocery tenants and necessity-based retailers.

Prolific combination

Sienna Senior Living and Crombie REIT form a prolific combination for TFSA investors seeking additional income. A $7,000 investment (equal allocation) will generate $31.79 in monthly tax-free income. The amount should increase if you buy more shares yearly to hold inside the account.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That's what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

7% Yield! This Dividend Stock Is My Early Retirement Plan

| Sneha Nahata

For those thinking about early retirement, this 7% yield TSX stock will provide steady cash in your account month after…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be some of the best buy-and-forget investments for your self-directed TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before They Recover

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy dividend yields, these two Canadian stocks are ideal buys right now.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Dividend Picks: Secure Your Income Stream This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are the top TFSA dividend picks if you need to secure your income stream in 2025 and…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Down 20%: Is Rogers Communications Stock Finally a Buy?

| Adam Othman

This TSX dividend stock might be an excellent deal for investors seeking reliable dividends to line their account balances with…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 4% Monthly Payer Is My Ultimate Dividend Portfolio Core

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX Vanguard dividend ETF is low cost and pays a decent yield monthly.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? Here Are 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four dividend stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »