Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Income: 2 Canadian Stocks With Decades of Annual Dividend Growth

TFSA Income: 2 Canadian Stocks With Decades of Annual Dividend Growth

These stocks have great track records of sharing profits with shareholders.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Retirees and other dividend investors are wondering which TSX stocks might still be reasonably valued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income and total returns.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) trades near $64.50 at the time of writing compared to more than $69 earlier this year. Investors can take advantage of the pullback to buy one of Canada’s top dividend-growth stocks at a discounted price.

Fortis grows through a combination of acquisitions and internal development projects. The current $26 billion capital program is expected to boost the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the jump in earnings should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over the coming five years. Fortis has other projects under consideration that could be added to the pipeline. Lower interest rates might also spur a wave of consolidation in the utility sector.

Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 51 years. At the time of writing, the stock offers a 3.8% dividend yield. This is lower than yields available from other stocks, but the regular dividend growth quickly raises the return on the initial investment and pushes the share price higher over the long run.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is best known for its extensive oil and natural gas transmission pipeline infrastructure, which moves roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and about a fifth of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

In recent years, however, the company has diversified its assets through a series of acquisitions including a wind and solar developer, an oil export terminal, and natural gas distribution utilities. Enbridge is also a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminal being built on the coast of British Columbia.

While still classified as a pipeline stock by many investors, Enbridge deserves to be lumped in with the utility sector. The company’s US$14 billion purchase of three American natural gas distribution businesses in 2024 made it the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Revenue from these assets is rate-regulated, meaning cash flow tends to be predictable and reliable.

Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program that will drive earnings growth over the medium term. This should support ongoing dividend increases. The board raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.1%.

In an effort to reduce reliance on the United States for oil and natural gas sales, Canada is considering building new major pipeline projects to the three coasts to tap international markets. Enbridge would potentially be a partner on one or more of these projects, driving additional growth.

The bottom line

Fortis and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Never, Ever Sell

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three TSX stocks you can buy and hold over the next decade to benefit from market-beating returns.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

7%-Yield Stocks Perfect for Dividend Investing in July

| Joey Frenette

Consider picking up SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great 7%-yielder before August arrives.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, discounted stock prices, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for long-term…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

What Salary You Need to Get Maximum CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how much you would need to create, and how to get there.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

With a solid 7.4% dividend yield, a proven history of dividend growth, and strong fundamentals, it offers both stability and…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadians should calculate the perfect retirement income for maximum benefits.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Railway Stock That’s Built for the Long Haul

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian railway stock with solid growth fundamentals and a network that connects a continent is built for the long…

Read more »