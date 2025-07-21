Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 21

With corporate earnings season looming, the TSX may stay range-bound at the open today as metal gains offset oil weakness.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks eased from record highs on Friday as investors took profits following a week of strong gains driven by upbeat U.S. economic data and rising prospects of Fed rate cuts in the near term. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 73 points, or 0.3%, on the day to close at 27,314, but still wrapped up the week with a gain of more than 1%.

While consumer staples and utility stocks saw renewed buying, sharp declines in some sectors like consumer discretionary, healthcare, and industrials due to profit-taking dragged the TSX benchmark lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Endeavour Silver, Magna International, and BlackBerry were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each slipping by at least 2.7%.

On the flip side, G Mining Ventures, MDA Space, and Headwater Exploration inched up by 3.8% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Whitecap Resources, Royal Bank of Canada, and TC Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

In a key development, after Friday’s market closing bell, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) announced plans to invest up to US$1 billion to raise its equity stake in Colombia-based Isagen to about 38%.

The move, which also involves an additional US$500 million investment from co-investor Qatar Investment Authority, is expected to immediately boost Brookfield’s funds from operations per unit. Given that, Brookfield Renewable stock could remain in focus today, with investors reacting to the potential long-term benefits of the Isagen deal and its impact on its near-term earnings.

TSX today

Metals prices across the board trended higher in early trading on Monday. At the same time, however, crude oil and natural gas prices slipped, signalling a mixed start for the commodity-heavy TSX index.

With no major economic reports due today, Canadian investors will remain focused on expectations for the second-quarter corporate earnings season, set to ramp up later this week, and steer short-term market moves.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Magna International, and Mda Space. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Magna International, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After a record-breaking rally, the TSX may extend gains at the open today as firmer metals support miners ahead of…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is likely to hold near record levels at the open today as cooling U.S. wholesale inflation lifts Fed…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 16

| Jitendra Parashar

After a sharp pullback from record highs, the TSX may struggle for direction today as investors await U.S. wholesale price…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Broad-based optimism lifted the TSX to new highs, but today’s inflation data from both sides of the border could test…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 14

| Jitendra Parashar

With Trump’s latest tariff threat rattling markets, the TSX may see defensive trading today ahead of inflation data.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 11

| Jitendra Parashar

After a record close, the TSX faces early pressure today as U.S.-Canada trade tensions flare and domestic jobs data looms.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 10

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping a two-day slide, the TSX could build on gains at the open today with U.S. economic data, global…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX volatility may persist today as investors weigh tariff-driven copper gains against falling precious metals and Fed policy cues.

Read more »